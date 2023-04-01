Isha Ambani Rocks an All-red Ensemble on Day 2 of the NMACC Fashion Gala

Isha Ambani, the daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, has entered the NMACC gala’s red carpet after Bollywood celebrities and Hollywood A-listers.

Look at what she has on for the evening!

Isha Ambani has once again grabbed everyone’s attention with her dress for day 2 of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center gala after shining on the first day in a magnificent white desi costume. The business mogul’s daughter impressed in red, demonstrating that she has fashion sense on par with celebrities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

Isha Ambani, the daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, followed B-town celebrities Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor as well as Hollywood A-listers Zendaya, Tom Holland, and others onto the red carpet. The business mogul’s daughter chose a floor-length crimson gown with a sparkly red capelet, reversing her day one outfit. Isha added a dramatic diamond necklace to finish off her ensemble. Just take a look at what she’s wearing right now for the evening:

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here