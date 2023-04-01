CHANGE LANGUAGE
Isha Ambani Rocks an All-red Ensemble on Day 2 of the NMACC Fashion Gala

Isha Ambani looks absolutely stunning at the NMACC launch in a red gown!

With an all-red outfit that included a flowing gown and an embroidered cloak, Isha Ambani caught everyone's gaze

Isha Ambani, the daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, has entered the NMACC gala’s red carpet after Bollywood celebrities and Hollywood A-listers.

Look at what she has on for the evening!

Isha Ambani has once again grabbed everyone’s attention with her dress for day 2 of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center gala after shining on the first day in a magnificent white desi costume. The business mogul’s daughter impressed in red, demonstrating that she has fashion sense on par with celebrities.

Isha Ambani, the daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, followed B-town celebrities Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor as well as Hollywood A-listers Zendaya, Tom Holland, and others onto the red carpet. The business mogul’s daughter chose a floor-length crimson gown with a sparkly red capelet, reversing her day one outfit. Isha added a dramatic diamond necklace to finish off her ensemble. Just take a look at what she’s wearing right now for the evening:

