Isha Ambani Wows in ₹95,007 Zimmermann Silk Dress

Isha Ambani stepped out for dinner with husband Anand Piramal in a Zimmermann Tempest Frolic Ruffled Floral Print Silk Dress worth ₹95,007. She embraced a natural and understated look with no makeup, allowing her hair to flow freely. Meanwhile, Anand Piramal went for a casual vibe, sporting a black t-shirt. As they left the restaurant after their dinner, the paparazzi captured the couple in a candid moment.

Isha Ambani is a fashionista and her fashion choices over the years have demonstrated that. For a dinner date, she kept it casual in a dress and happily posed for the paps stationed outside the restaurant.

Check out the video here:

During the NMACC event a few months ago, Ambani exuded sheer elegance in a breathtaking red gown. The sleeveless dress featured a plunging neckline, accentuated by a tulle overlay, and showcased a flowing silhouette with a cinched waist. To elevate her look, she adorned herself with a beautifully embroidered cape, along with a diamond necklace and matching earrings. Completing her ensemble were high heels, flowing locks, a nude lip shade, defined eyebrows, mesmerizing kohl-lined eyes, rosy cheeks, and a radiant dewy base, adding the perfect finishing touches to her impeccable styling.

During the NMACC event a few months ago, a heartwarming video featuring Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal went viral. The couple, deeply in love, shared an intimate and romantic moment captured in an Instagram post. In the video, Anand Piramal tenderly kissed Isha Ambani’s hand, evoking a blushing response from her. The NMACC gala provided the perfect setting for their affectionate display.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal tied the knot in a grand ceremony on December 12, 2018. Following their marriage, Isha Ambani gave birth to their twins, Aadiya and Krishna, on November 19, 2022, marking four years of their marital journey.