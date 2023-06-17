Itching During Pregnancy Can Be Due To ICP: Know Ways To Manage

Pregnancy is a beautiful journey. It is important for women to cherish this phase while also taking care of their health and being attentive to any symptoms they may experience. If you encounter itching in any part of your body during pregnancy, it should not be ignored. This could be a sign of a serious condition called Intrahepatic Cholestasis of Pregnancy (ICP). ICP is a liver condition that disrupts or obstructs the normal flow of bile from the gallbladder. It is characterised by itching and the yellowing of the skin, eyes, and mucous membranes. It is more likely to be observed during the second and third trimesters.
While there is currently no cure for ICP, there are various ways to manage and alleviate the symptoms of this disorder, which can be beneficial for both the mother and the baby.
- Healthy Diet
Maintaining a healthy diet is crucial during pregnancy and can be particularly beneficial for women with ICP. It is advisable to consume a well-balanced diet consisting of fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Foods that are high in omega-3 fatty acids, such as fatty fish and walnuts, may also be beneficial due to their anti-inflammatory properties.
- Water Consumption
Increasing water intake can aid in the elimination of toxins and promote healthy liver function. It is recommended to drink an adequate amount of water throughout the day, aiming for at least eight to 10 glasses.
- Exercising
Exercise can help improve circulation, reduce itching, and alleviate stress. Low-impact activities such as walking, swimming, or prenatal yoga are generally safe and effective options for maintaining fitness during pregnancy.
- Don’t take stress
Reducing stress levels is important for the well-being of both the mother and the baby. Stress can exacerbate symptoms of ICP and have adverse effects on overall health. Engaging in relaxation techniques, such as deep breathing exercises, meditation, or prenatal massage, can help manage stress levels and promote a sense of calm.
- Loose Fits
Wearing cool and loose-fitting clothing can help regulate body temperature and reduce discomfort associated with itching. Natural fabrics like cotton are breathable and can be more comfortable for pregnant women with ICP. While these strategies can help manage and alleviate the symptoms of ICP, it is important for women to consult with their healthcare provider for proper guidance and monitoring throughout their pregnancy.