It's Summer And Here Are 5 Healthy Fruits You Must Consume

Summers are a time for vacations, long trips, lounging, and flip-flops, but they are also a time when seasonal ailments like diarrhoea, sunburn, sunstroke, and heat strokes are a concern. Seasonal treats like litchis and watermelons emerge in the market during the summer season to provide the taste buds with a much-needed delight. Are they, however, hydrated enough to withstand the heat? Let’s take a deep dive.

Watermelon

Watermelon is packed with 92 percent water, Vitamin A, C, and B6 along with potassium, antioxidants, and cardio-protective, and anti-diabetic properties. This fruit not only keeps you hydrated throughout the day but also boosts your immunity and prevents heartburn during the summer season. If you are on a diet then you should include this fruit in your diet.

Pineapple

This tangy and sweet-tasting tropical fruit contains anti-inflammatory properties. Being a storehouse of essential minerals like manganese and Vitamin C, Pineapple has about 86 percent water content which keeps you healthy and hydrated throughout the summer season. Apart from this, pineapple is a good source of dietary fibre which improves the digestive system and prevents stomach-related ailments.

Litchi

Litchi is one of the best cooling fruits which should be consumed during the summer season. Known for its sweet and juicy flavour, this fruit is a great source of potassium, polyphenols, and vitamins. From regulating your blood sugar, and sodium levels, boosting immunity, and preventing diseases like cancer, to reducing inflammation, this fruit hosts several health benefits.

Oranges

The citrus fruit is a rich source of Vitamin C and potassium. For the unversed, oranges contain Vitamins A, K, calcium, and magnesium which keep your health in check. The fruit is a great addition to your diet as it is rich in fibre and contains 88 percent water besides helping to reduce muscle cramps caused during the summer season.

Jamun

Jamun contains astringent properties and is rich in vitamin C that leaves your skin radiating and glowing. Loaded with fibre, Jamun helps prevent chronic diseases and supports a healthy digestive tract. Besides this, it is also known for its medicinal properties and treats several health conditions including diabetes, skin issues, asthma, stomach pain, flatulence, and more.

