IVF After A Miscarriage? All You Need To Know

Experiencing a miscarriage can be akin to going through a mini heart attack; it is devastating and heart shattering. The hopes of holding your child snatched due to unfavorable circumstances can be emotionally draining. However, a single miscarriage is not necessarily a barrier of future bad news and often most women fear repeatedly losing their pregnancies after such an incident.

Miscarriage is often common in the initial months and one out of every five pregnancies ends in miscarriage. During a miscarriage, bleeding might appear brown, pinkish-white mucus or heavy red in colour. “It is important to note that a single miscarriage does not hinder a woman’s ability from carrying another pregnancy. However, after two consecutive miscarriages, the risk of another miscarriage rises to around 28%, and after three or more consecutive miscarriages, the risk rises to around 43%. As a result, couples who experience recurrent pregnancy loss should consider fertility treatments such as IVF,” says Dr Parul, Infertility Specialist, Rajouri Garden, Nova IVF Fertility.

IVF After Miscarriage?

Recurrent Pregnancy Loss

When a miscarriage occurs twice in a row, experts refer to it as repeat or recurrent pregnancy loss. A physical examination becomes imperative if the loss occurs three times in a row.

“To confirm a miscarriage and determine the cause, tests such as an ultrasound, pelvic exam, or blood test are required. The reasons for miscarriages range from chromosomal abnormalities, hormonal imbalances, uterine issues, cervical incompetence and autoimmune diseases such as lupus,” adds Dr Parul.

How can IVF help?

In-Vitro Fertilization is an excellent method of achieving pregnancy for women who have had multiple miscarriages. The procedure outlines specific steps for improving chances of having a healthy pregnancy and lowering your chances of miscarriage.

“Fertility specialists offer preimplantation genetic screening along with IVF (PST). The procedures allow specialists to examine an embryo for chromosomal and genetic issues that could lead to a miscarriage. Screening for genetic disorders such as cystic fibrosis and a variety of other conditions is done,” opines Dr Parul.

Ensuring a Healthy Pregnancy

Dr. Preety Aggarwal, Medical Director (Gurgaon) – Obstetrics and Gynecology suggests that after a miscarriage, do not rush into the next pregnancy. “You can try again as soon as the next month after a miscarriage. However, it is important to start the process after complete physical and emotional recovery which might vary with the kind of miscarriage experienced,” adds Dr Aggarwal.

Take a folic acid supplement. Adopt a healthy lifestyle by taking care of your body and mind. Consume a well - balanced diet, rich in leafy vegetables, whole grains, pulses, fruits, and iron - rich foods to keep your body nourished. Maintain a healthy sleep schedule and avoid substance use such as smoking or drinking.

“In the peri-conceptional period, it is important that you are healthy. Detection and correction of hormonal and metabolic conditions like prediabetes, diabetes, thyroid problems, polycystic ovarian syndrome and autoimmune conditions is important,” states Dr Aggarwal.

Nutritional deficiencies should be corrected, and genetic abnormalities should be ruled out before you plan the next pregnancy. It is essential that you maintain all your doctor’s appointments and are in constant touch with your doctor during this period.

Pregnancy Loss and Emotional Recovery

It’s normal to grieve after a miscarriage, and it’s okay to take plenty of time to do so. It’s perfectly fine to be angry, cry, and take some time to feel better. Allow yourself time to process your emotions, whatever they are.

Share your feelings and fears with your partner, loved ones, or a counselor. Venting your frustrations to a supportive person can help you feel better.

