J-Hope Sweeps the Fashion World as He Features for Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Fall-Winter '23 Campaign

The face of Louis Vuitton’s most recent Fall/Winter 2023 campaign is BTS member J-Hope, also known as Jung Hoseok. J-Hope, the brand ambassador for the French luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton, appears in photos and a video for the brand’s most recent collection of men’s clothes. The K-pop sensation can be seen wearing exquisite items from the new collection in the Instagram images. The K-pop supergroup’s followers, known as BTS ARMY, praised the photoshoot and thought it was fantastic.

J-Hope’s video was featured on the Louis Vuitton official Instagram page with the caption, “J-hope for Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 Collection." The House Ambassador lends himself to a captivating marketing film that captures the diverse digital communications of the present era. He can be seen walking down the runway in the video with a monogrammed travel bag and a dazzling, embroidered grey suit. The singer-rapper is depicted in images wearing monochrome outfits with elaborate embroidery and LV logo patterns.

The first shot of the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2023 fashion ad features J-Hope, also known as Hobi, posing for an antiquated camera. He wore an all-denim ensemble that was embellished with silver sequins forming the LV emblem of the company. Then, while wearing a black bomber jacket with rhinestone accents and grey denim jeans, he makes his way down the ramp in a mirrored hallway. In the clip, he was also seen wearing an LV monogram.

In the first image, J-Hope is wearing a maroon outfit with a half-sleeve shirt embellished with floral embroidery in various colours. He accessorised it with a matching bucket hat, high-waisted baggy slacks, leather Opera gloves, a tan shoulder bag and chunky trainers.

J-Hope embraced the denim-on-denim aesthetic in the second image. He donned a denim jacket with long sleeves, a collared neckline, an embroidered LV emblem, a swirl design in neutral tones, and a face printed on the front. He wore it with coordinating trousers, large trainers and an over-the-body purse with a chain.

J-Hope, meanwhile, was the second member of BTS to sign up for the required military service. At the training camp, he is working as an assistant. The first member of BTS to enlist in the military was Jin, who is also the group’s senior member.