Jacqueline Fernandez Joins the Hooded Trend in an Ivory and Gold Ensemble

Jacqueline Fernandez arrived at the Green Carpet of IIFA Awards 2023 in a beautiful white and ivory ensemble. The strapless hooded gown had gold embellishments. She tied her hair in a bun with a side parting and chose minimal makeup with rosy pink lips, well-defined eyebrows and bronzed cheeks.

She looked breathtakingly beautiful as she glided through the carpet. The mesmerizing flowy attire has our hearts.

The International Indian Film Academy Awards are a set of awards presented annually by the International Indian Film Academy to honour both artistic and technical excellence of professionals in Bollywood, the Hindi language film industry.