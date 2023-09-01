Jacqueline Fernandez Says ‘Ciao’ From Venice; Stuns in a Mini Dress For Ferrari Red Carpet

Romancing the picturesque surroundings of Venice, Jacqueline Fernandez arrived on the red carpet looking divine in ivory. Exuding grace and glamour at the 80th Venice International Film Festival 2023, Jacqueline adorned a gorgeous ensemble from The Atelier Studio.

Jacqueline walked the red carpet for the movie Ferrari directed by Michael Mann. Also, seen walking on the red carpet was the extraordinary star cast of the film including Adam Driver and Patrick Dempsey.

Styled by celebrity stylist Namita Alexander and assisted by Thanishq Kokare, Jacqueline looked divine and vivacious in the mini dress featuring a sweetheart neckline and paired it with a cape. The highlight of this beautiful piece was the intricate threadwork and embellishments embroidered all over the dress. The attention of detail and flow of the opulent design made it look like royalty. The cape too featured placement embroidery and added a hint of drama to Jacqueline’s look with the billowy sleeves.

The Atelier Studio ensemble which Jacqueline adorned was designed under the creative direction of professor Jimmy Choo. The couture piece is also part of the Atelier’s A/W 2023 bridal collection Thy Love. Inspired by stray birds, Thy Love featured bridal couture in an array of magnificent silhouettes. Adding sparkle to her beautiful look, Jacqueline accessorised with a dazzling clutch from Dobrzanska, diamond jewellery from Damiani and footwear from Santoni.

Her minimal yet flawless makeup and hair was done by Pablo Macias. Ahead of the red carpet walk, Jacqueline enjoyed the ferry ride to the venue and seemed to have loved the joyride. Soaking in some sun and enjoying the breeze in her hair, Jacqueline shared a series of images on Instagram. Elated to be a part of the film festival, Jacqueline’s caption read as: Ciao Venice Film Festival for #ferrarimovie congratulations

Jacqueline, who arrived in style, was seen posing for the shutterbugs with producer Andrea Iervolino and Lady Monika Bacardi at the 80th Venice International Film Festival.

The ongoing 80th Venice International Film Festival will be held till September 9th, 2023 at Venic Lido, in Italy. The aim of the festival is to raise awareness and promote international cinema in all its forms as art, entertainment and as an industry, in a spirit of freedom and dialogue.