Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2023: When and Where to Watch Puri Ratha Yatra LIVE on TV, Online?

JAGANNATH PURI RATH YATRA 2023: The Puri Rath Yatra, also known as the Jagannath Rath Yatra, is an annual festival held in Puri, Odisha. It is a significant Hindu festival where the deities Lord Jagannath (an incarnation of Lord Vishnu), Balabhadra, and Subhadra are taken in a grand procession on chariots.

The dates for the Puri Rath Yatra vary each year based on the Hindu lunar calendar. However, historically, the festival takes place in the month of June or July. This year it is being held today on June 20.

To watch the Puri Rath Yatra, you can visit Puri, where the festival takes place. The main event occurs in and around the famous Jagannath Temple in Puri. The procession starts from the temple and continues through the streets of Puri before returning to the temple. The festival attracts a large number of devotees and tourists from all over India and around the world.

If you are unable to attend the Rath Yatra in person, various television channels and online platforms often broadcast the festival live. National news channels and religious channels may provide coverage of the event.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH JAGANNATH RATH YATRA LIVE ONLINE?

The devotees can watch the Jagannath Rath Yatra LIVE on various TV channels including DD-Bharati, DD-Odia and other Doordarshan channels from 8 am.

The yatra can also be viewed LIVE on Jio TV and the Doordarshan’s Youtube channel.

Additionally, many organizations and temples stream the Rath Yatra on their official websites or social media channels.