Janhvi Kapoor, Alaya F To Sreeleela: 5 Divas Slaying The Desi Girl Look In Stunning Lehengas 

Our favourite B-town Divas make sure of the fact that they keep giving us major fashion goals, no matter what. The actresses look their finest in whatever they wear but their traditional looks have a special place in the hearts of their fans and followers. Every time the gorgeous divas donn a lehenga it just makes everybody go absolutely breathless.

Here is taking a look at some of the phenomenal looks our favourite actresses sported in recent times-

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in this Manish Malhotra white embroidered and pearl-embedded lehenga that radiates elegance and sophistication.

Sreeleela

Sreeleela looks celestial in this mint lehenga, radiating glamour and poise. Her fully glammed look adds a touch of enchantment to her traditional attire, making this one of our favourite looks.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan embraces her cultural heritage with grace, donning a regal gold and white lehenga that effortlessly exudes timeless allure. Her hair tied back elegantly complements the opulence of her attire.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Paday captivates hearts in a simple yet striking pastel-shade lehenga. With her subtle poise and captivating grace, she transforms traditional attire into a symbol of understated elegance.

Alaya F

Alaya F looks absolutely mesmerizing in this red lehenga, embracing her inner desi girl with grace and elegance. She is stealing hearts in this ravishing ensemble.