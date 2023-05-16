Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone Turn Into Bollywood Mermaids

As we eagerly anticipate the release of ‘The Little Mermaid’ on the 26th, the word “Jalpari" has become a favorite among us. Social media has introduced us to numerous actresses who have wonderfully transformed into Jalparis through captivating photoshoots. The enchanting world of these aquatic beings has captured our imagination this May, adding to the excitement surrounding the upcoming film. Many actresses on social media who have genuinely transformed into Jalparis in photoshoots. Here are the actresses who have given significant mermaid goals:

1. Alia Bhatt

The reigning queen of Bollywood had taken to social media to share an interesting underwater shoot and she looked no less than a beautiful mermaid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

2. Deepika Padukone

The Global Star has time and again proven to be a mermaid. From underwater shoots to red-carpet appearances, Deepika always makes flamboyant style statements.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

3. Janhvi Kapoor

Who better than Janhvi Kapoor to nail the red carpet looks? The actress has been spotted wearing mermaid-inspired outfits that looked dreamy and absolutely stunning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

4. Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria was a vision to behold. Inspired by The Little Mermaid, the actress look breathtakingly beautiful in a photoshoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

5. Sara Ali KhanThe actress has always proven to be a water baby with her vacation pictures on social media and there is no doubt that she is enjoying herself being called as the ‘Mermaid.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Do you wish to be a little mermaid too? Hop on to this trend