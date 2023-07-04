Janhvi Kapoor and Radhika Madan Exude Grace in Similar Amit Aggarwal Lehengas, but With a Twist

A pink lehenga with contemporary details caught everyone’s attention when Radhika Madan, who is now enjoying the success of her recently released web series Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, went out for an event. Designer Amit Aggarwal’s line has a glittery pink lehenga ensemble that Radhika Madan wore. Radhika Madan posted a series of images with the description “Flamingo-ing." In her response, Sara Ali Khan remarked, “And glowing."

Check out Radhika’s look here:

Radhika did admirably in her colourful neon pink lehenga with its designer-specific details. Her stunning lehenga, which embodied her ethnic fashion that ruled the streets of Mexico, was a combination of classic design elements and contemporary embellishments. The strappy plunging neckline top looked great with the flared lehenga skirt, and the attached structured dupatta upped the glam factor. She completed the appearance with a sturdy necklace and earrings to lend another ethnic element to the outfit. We are not shocked to see her pull it off flawlessly.

A few strands of Radhika Madan's hair framed her face as she wore it in a low, untidy bun.

In 2022, Janhvi Kapoor, decked out to the nines, walked the runway for renowned fashion designer Amit Aggarwal. She acted as the designer’s showstopper by finishing the performance in an orange embroidered lehenga. She also made numerous BTS (behind the scene) videos of the event public.

Check out Janhvi’s post right here:

The Mili actress shared behind-the-scenes photos from the production on Instagram, showing off her stunning appearance in an orange lehenga garment. Her daring makeup choice mesmerised us and matched the vivid crimson of her clothing. The structured orange lehenga worn by Janhvi carries all the hallmarks of Amit Aggarwal’s couture label. It boasts a plunging neckline, curved hem, fitted shape, and fitted skirt in addition to a strapless embellished bralette with shimmering sequin embroidery. It included a dupatta that was skillfully slung over one shoulder. The floor-grazing hem, high-rise waistline, and sparkling embellishments in complementing colours are all features of the lehenga skirt.

She was wearing a strapless bustier with a keyhole in the centre. She wore a gorgeous, high-waisted lehenga skirt with a thin, already-draped dupatta draped across her shoulder.Janhvi emphasised the bright ethnic clothing by sporting a sleek ponytail and baby hair across her forehead. Her eyes were the star of her makeup look, highlighted by her glossy lips, sculpted cheekbones, and highlighter-like eyes. Her flawless complexion served as the base for orange-toned lids that were defined with a hint of black eyeliner and ended with fluttery lashes. Janhvi chose a glossy mauve lip colour, winged eyeliner, soft orange eye shadow, thick mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, flushed cheeks, highlighter, and contoured skin.