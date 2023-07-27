Janhvi Kapoor Creates Bawaal in Blue; Turns Showstopper for Gaurav Gupta at ICW 2023

Janhvi Kapoor who is riding high on the success of her film Bawaal, filled the room with her charming aura looking as calm as water as she turned showstopper for couturier Gaurav Gupta’s showcase at India Couture Week 2023 on July 27th in New Delhi.

Looking celestial in an opulent couture ensemble featuring an eclectic blue lehenga skirt, bralette and dramatic cape, Janhvi Kapoor celebrated Gaurav Gupta and his collection Hiranyagarbha, with elan. The intricate tone and tone embroidery with shimmery detailing added glamour to her overall ensemble and complemented her minimal makeup and soft wavy hairstyle.

Janhvi is an epitome of grace and glamour when it comes to her style quotient. Looking glamorously chic and sexy in the couture ensemble from Gaurav Gupta’s collection Hiranyagarbha, Janhvi walked like a true diva in the show, which was hosted at the luxury shopping destination, DLF Emporio.

Gaurav Gupta who has had a long standing association with India Couture Week, presented an extension of his extraordinary Paris Couture Week collection Hiranyagarbha at the couture show. Hiranyagarbha in which Hiranya translates as golden and Garbha, the womb, is celebration of rebirth and transformation emerging from the golden womb.

Sculpted with love and narrating the tale through an array of silhouettes and embellishments, the collection stems from Gaurav’s vision of a journey from birth, transformation, realistion and eventual harmony with the cosmos.

From taffetas, chiffon, velvet, multitudes of glass bugle beads, crystals piled with traditional Indian embroidery techniques such as zardozi, nakshi and dabka, the silhouettes were presented in shades of ivory, green, black, and blue.

Flamboyant sculpted gowns, tailored to perfection suits and dramatic drapes, the collection is the perfect mood board for the upcoming festive season. With the essence of wind, fire, earth and water, each piece was celebrated with unconventional styling.

The ongoing India Couture Week 2023 will be held till August 2 and will see the best of Indian designers including JJ Valaya, Kunal Rawal, Rimzim Dadu, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, Tarun Tahiliani, Anamika Khanna, Dolly J, Shantnu and Nikhil, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Rose Room by Isha J, and Rahul Mishra showcase their couture collections.