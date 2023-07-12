Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Sexy Chic Vibes in This Floral Bodycon Dress Worth 1.30 Lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor nearly breathes haute glitter, whether it’s in a laid-back or shining style. Although not particularly innovative, florals are a fashion beloved trend that never goes out of style. The actress, who is now prepping for the debut of her new film Bawaal, is quite the fashion treat. The actress, dressed by famous stylist Priyanka Kapadia, stunned in a bodycon sequin flowery ensemble. She decided on a Rachel Gilbert gown that cost about $1,597 (about Rs 1,30,000). The midi dress was definitely a standout item because to the hand-beaded craftsmanship that is characteristic of the designer and the figure-grazing shape with delicate straps. The vibrant purple and yellow accents highlighted the overall look. She elegantly counterbalanced the upbeat style with her bare-face makeup appearance.

Check out Janhvi’s post right here-

Her Rachel Gilbert rhinestone floral pattern dress features an adjustable spaghetti strap, a back split, all-over flower embroidery in rose pink, amber orange, jet black, and dark green, and rhinestone adornment. Janhvi omitted the accessories and let her attire do the talking. The evening’s makeup on Janhv featured sparkly eyelids, kohl-rimmed eyes, cheekbones that were well-contoured, matte brown lipstick, and straight hair.

Janhvi Kapoor can effortlessly transition between showy essentials and casual glamour. In recent times, she effortlessly nailed her unique glam look. At the London Animal Ball, she turned attention in a Manish Malhotra outfit. In a gorgeous embroidered cutout gown with a plunging neckline, the actress has her great fashion moment. She added a specially made Lion Mask to complete the ensemble, which featured a backless mermaid silhouette.

On the work front, Bawaal, starring Janhvi and Varun Dhawan, will debut on Amazon Prime on July 21. The movie was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Nitesh Tiwari. In addition to Bawaal, Janhvi is developing Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, the political thriller Ulajh, and the Telugu movie Devara.

The actress, who is undoubtedly one of the coolest insiders in fashion, has dominated the fashion world.