CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayMalaika AroraUorfi JavedRoad TripsSanjay Dutt Whiskey
  • 2023 WINS + LEADtmcbjpleftincotftie
    ZILA PARISHAD
    (/)
    		000000
CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
Home » Lifestyle » Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Sexy Chic Vibes in This Floral Bodycon Dress Worth 1.30 Lakhs
1-MIN READ

Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Sexy Chic Vibes in This Floral Bodycon Dress Worth 1.30 Lakhs

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 11:10 IST

Mumbai, India

Isn't Janhvi Kapoor's gorgeous floral outfit just making our hearts melt? (Images: Instagram)

Isn't Janhvi Kapoor's gorgeous floral outfit just making our hearts melt? (Images: Instagram)

With her stunning floral rhinestone outfit, Janhvi Kapoor adds even more sparkle to the Bawaal promotional events. Check out her recent look right here

Janhvi Kapoor nearly breathes haute glitter, whether it’s in a laid-back or shining style. Although not particularly innovative, florals are a fashion beloved trend that never goes out of style. The actress, who is now prepping for the debut of her new film Bawaal, is quite the fashion treat. The actress, dressed by famous stylist Priyanka Kapadia, stunned in a bodycon sequin flowery ensemble. She decided on a Rachel Gilbert gown that cost about $1,597 (about Rs 1,30,000). The midi dress was definitely a standout item because to the hand-beaded craftsmanship that is characteristic of the designer and the figure-grazing shape with delicate straps. The vibrant purple and yellow accents highlighted the overall look. She elegantly counterbalanced the upbeat style with her bare-face makeup appearance.

Check out Janhvi’s post right here-

Her Rachel Gilbert rhinestone floral pattern dress features an adjustable spaghetti strap, a back split, all-over flower embroidery in rose pink, amber orange, jet black, and dark green, and rhinestone adornment. Janhvi omitted the accessories and let her attire do the talking. The evening’s makeup on Janhv featured sparkly eyelids, kohl-rimmed eyes, cheekbones that were well-contoured, matte brown lipstick, and straight hair.

Janhvi Kapoor can effortlessly transition between showy essentials and casual glamour. In recent times, she effortlessly nailed her unique glam look. At the London Animal Ball, she turned attention in a Manish Malhotra outfit. In a gorgeous embroidered cutout gown with a plunging neckline, the actress has her great fashion moment. She added a specially made Lion Mask to complete the ensemble, which featured a backless mermaid silhouette.

RELATED NEWS

On the work front, Bawaal, starring Janhvi and Varun Dhawan, will debut on Amazon Prime on July 21. The movie was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Nitesh Tiwari. In addition to Bawaal, Janhvi is developing Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, the political thriller Ulajh, and the Telugu movie Devara.

The actress, who is undoubtedly one of the coolest insiders in fashion, has dominated the fashion world.

About the Author
Riya Ashok Madayi
Riya's passion is writing on anything lifestyle. She loves everything, from travelling to trying out new cuisine and genres of music. Riya lives with ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Janhvi Kapoor
  2. fashion
first published:July 12, 2023, 11:10 IST
last updated:July 12, 2023, 11:10 IST