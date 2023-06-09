Janhvi Kapoor Glows in Golden Hour Photoshoot; See Photos

Janhvi Kapoor is a true fashion icon for Generation Z. The actress looks great in everything she wears, from hefty dresses to floor-grazing ethnics and even plain casuals. Summers demand for light attire, but does that mean compromising style? Janhvi says no. She has shared a series of photos of herself in a statement black outfit, relaxing in the sun by the lake. We are certainly impressed by the actress’s innate beauty. Check out her pictures below.

Janhvi Kapoor donned a short, black, ribbed dress with a plunging neckline. The outfit had a fitted bodice that fitted her curves well and a buttoned front appearance. Janhvi did not style her voluminous locks. Instead, she left them open to catch the wind.

The actress shunned heavy makeup and showed off her radiant skin. The only accessory that could be spotted was a black stone finger ring. Posting the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “Golden Hour."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor swears by bodycon fashion, and her recent Instagram carousel is proof enough. She shared glimpses of her life, but what drew our attention was the neon yellow body-fitted attire, which she wore while posing against a backdrop of trees. The vibrant dress made the rich green fauna behind her appear dull in comparison.

While the summer months have you all yearning for whites and florals, Janhvi Kapoor makes a strong case for neons to brighten up your wardrobe this season. Surya Sarkar designed the bodycon dress, which featured a twisted knot just below the neck and a cutaway followed by a corseted waist. The stunning dress was set in a solid neon hue, with the SS insignia in gold embellished near the navel. Despite the lack of designs or sequins on the garment, the bright yellow colour drew attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi kept her makeup basic, with pinkish nude lips, strong mascara, and delicate eyeliner, as well as huge curls falling down her neck. She also kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing only one green stone ring.

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s next project Bawaal, with Varun Dhawan. She will also appear in Mr. and Mrs. Maahi, a sports drama starring Rajkummar Rao. She just began filming for their upcoming film NTR 30, in which she will appear alongside South star Jr NTR.