Janhvi Kapoor Is A Striking Vision In A Dress Worth Rs 56,762; The Price Of Her Footwear Will Shock You

Janhvi Kapoor is a true blue fashionista and no matter where she is heading to whether it is the gym or a grand red carpet event, she makes sure to put out her best fashion foot forward. This true blue fashion queen is currently keeping busy owing to the promotional extravaganzas surrounding her film, ‘Bawaal’ but amidst all that too she has been dishing one great look after the other. Netizens are absolutely amazed by her promotional looks and very rightly so!

The actress went ahead to post pictures of what is being termed as the ‘look of the season’ and she has truly done justice to the look. In case, you have missed out on it, check it out here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi opted for an incredible mini dress from the shelves of the uber-popular brand, Self-Portrait. This extraordinary ‘bouclé diamante embellished’ dress, as the website of the brand explains, was literally what dreams are possibly made of, while the dress looked string out of a modern-day fairytale, the neckline and the small cut-out feature added the perfect bit of oomph to the look. The diamante, meaning glass cut embellishment was subtle yet lovely and intrinsic. It looked absolutely stellar on Janhvi. Priced at $692, this magnificent dress is worth Rs.56,762 if converted to Indian currency.

However, that was not the only ultra-expensive thing that fashion enthusiasts and critics spotted in this look. There was another element that was must costlier than the dress and the price of which can literally cause a ‘jaw-dropping’ moment for you. Styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani, Janhvi was seen flaunting beautiful beaded heel sandals from the label Sophia Webster which are priced at $1,837 which in Indian currency would stand approximately at Rs.1,50,675.

While this might be a super expensive look, Janhvi did absolute justice to it. She look glamorous sporting all that she had donned. There is no denying the fact that Janhvi loves a good dewy glam look and this time too, she went ahead with the exact same. Her eye-shadow and the nude lip shade she was seen wearing were in complete sync and her mascara-laden eyes looked spectacular as always. She let her voluminous tresses open allowing it to add a hint of drama to the look.