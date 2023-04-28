Janhvi Kapoor Is An Epitome of Hotness in This Purple Gown At Filmfare Awards Ceremony

Janhvi Kapoor’s red carpet fashion sense has garnered a large fan base and shows no signs of slowing down. Her recent appearance at the Filmfare Awards 2023 exemplifies why Janhvi Kapoor is currently at the peak of her popularity.
Janhvi Kapoor chose to wear a stunning deep purple gown with voluminous flouncy details that only she could pull off. The strapless neckline and statement skirt attached to it made for a truly glamorous red carpet look.
Janhvi Kapoor’s hair and makeup accentuated her best features and perfectly complemented her outfit. The choker necklace added just the right amount of sparkle to this beautiful creation by Gauri and Nainika. If you want to turn heads, take inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion sense.