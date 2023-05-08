Janhvi Kapoor Is at Her Hottest in THIS Exquisite Black Gown by Manish Malhotra

The popularity of Janhvi Kapoor’s red carpet style has grown significantly, and it shows no signs of abating. Janhvi Kapoor is currently at the height of her fame, as seen by her recent presence at an event in Mumbai on Sunday.

In a strapless black gown with a corseted bust, a gathered pattern on the torso, a figure-hugging fit, a long train, and metallic accents all over, Janhvi Kapoor turned heads at the HT India’s Most Stylish Awards. She accessorised it with silver rings, bracelets, block shoes, a sleek ponytail with a centre part, pink lips, and light dewy makeup.and dewy minimal makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Janhvi keeps proving her sense of style by donning gorgeous outfits, many of which came from the OG designer Manish Malhtra’s racks. Once again, the two of them stunned fashion cops everywhere. The really stunning black gown that Janhvi is wearing in all the viral videos and photos from the event is from Manish Malhotra’s Diffuse collection. Did Janhvi do the outfit justice? Unanimously, yeah.

Janhvi Kapoor also quite rightfully got India’s Most Stylish Female Award and the ceremony yesterday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hype PR (@hypenq_pr)

We must all concede that Janhvi Kapoor is a popular pick for the red carpet.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here