Janhvi Kapoor Looks Fresh and Flawless in a Gorgeous Pink Floral Midi Dress Worth Rs 85K

With her stylish choices, Janhvi Kapoor never fails to surprise fashion critics. Janhvi Kapoor has captivated the internet with her bodycon gowns and mesmerising saree styles. We can’t get enough of her; she recently released images of herself wearing a floral pink cutout dress. The daughter of late star Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor knows how to draw in admirers and followers by dressing stylishly while promoting Bawaal. “Dil se dil tak," was written in the caption of one of her most recent images wearing a cream floral print ruched halter midi dress.

In the halter-necked jersey midi dress, Janhvi Kapoor was just as stunning. The floral pink bodycon dress had ruched details down the centre and a huge keyhole embroidered with 3D flowers on either sides.

Fans of Janhvi Kapoor flooded the comment area with messages of love and gratitude. Additionally, they sent her the fire and loving emojis. “Miss Rose," one user commented in the comments section. A different user commented, “Uff Teri Ada (sic)."

A few days ago, Janhvi Kapoor chose a stunning black dress from the racks of the Galvan London store for her look. For modern women, her outfit evokes vintage Hollywood glamour. It boasts a sweetheart neckline, a cutout in the bust, thin straps, and a sculpted bustier design with stretch for comfort. If you liked Janhvi’s dress and wanted to know how much it cost, we’ve got you covered. She paid £1,150.00 for her outfit, which is equal to 12,35,79.

With the assistance of makeup artist Riviera Lynn, Janhvi went for a natural beauty look that included neutral eyeshadow, perfectly applied mascara, contoured cheekbones, and a dash of glossy pink lipstick. Janhvi showed effortless grace by wearing her long, rich hair open and divided to the side. She completed her glam ensemble with a pair of black pump heels, which served as the perfect finishing touch.