Janhvi Kapoor Looks Stunning in an Anavila Misra Linen Saree for Her Upcoming Film, Ulajh
Janhvi Kapoor Looks Stunning in an Anavila Misra Linen Saree for Her Upcoming Film, Ulajh

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 21:12 IST

Mumbai, India

In this lovely linen saree, designed by Anavila Misra, worn by Janhvi Kapoor in the film Ulajh, there is a sense of calm and balance.

In the first look from her upcoming film Ulajh, Jahnvi Kapoor can be seen in a stunning Anavila Misra saree along with co-stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew. Read right here for details regarding her absolutely pretty saree

The lead role in Ulajh, the upcoming movie under Junglee Pictures, has been cast on Janhvi Kapoor, who enjoys losing herself in characters. This new-age thriller, written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria with language by Atika Chohan, promises to be unlike anything viewers have seen before in this genre.

Janhvi Kapoor can be seen wearing a truly lovely saree from the racks of Anavila Misra in the first look of the movie, which was released by Junglee Pictures today.

The Blue Mock Leno Border Linen Sari is part of Anavila’s most current collection, Dabu. It’s a hand-woven linen sari from West Bengal with a border that is so skillfully woven that it seems like mesh. Peach and the gorgeous blue colour combine to make an unusual and unique flavour.

    The simplicity of Anavila’s design is brilliant. The distinctive linens and linen blends are designed for elegance and relaxation. The natural colour scheme and uncomplicated designs continue to be timeless trends that transcend seasons and boundaries. In the dynamic world of fashion, Anavila brings harmony and serenity.

