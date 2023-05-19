Janhvi Kapoor Loves The Little Mermaid! Check Out The Video To Believe It

Janhvi Kapoor, known for her lively and enthusiastic personality, pleasantly surprised her fans with an exciting announcement. Taking to her social media platform, she shared a captivating video that left her followers craving for more. In the video, she immerses herself in the enchanting world of Princess Ariel, embodying the beloved character for her young fans, and delightfully recites the popular nursery rhyme, “Machhli Jal Ki Rani Hai hai…."

top videos

The movie The Little Mermaid directed by Rob Marshall, features Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Noma Dumezweni, and Jude Akuwudike.

Disney India is set to release ‘The Little Mermaid’ on May 26th, 2023, exclusively in English, captivating audiences in theaters with its wondrous tale.