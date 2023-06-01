Janhvi Kapoor, Samantha Prabhu, Kiara Advani: Here Are The Perfect Bikinis To Beat The Heat

Whether you’re lounging on a sun-kissed beach or attending a lively pool party, there’s no denying the impact of a stylish swimsuit that is sure to turn heads. The right swimsuit can elevate your confidence, accentuate your best features, and make a fashion statement all on its own.

When it comes to beach holidays, a stylish swimsuit becomes a crucial part of your vacation wardrobe. Whether you prefer a classic one-piece, a trendy bikini, or a playful monokini, the options are endless. A well-fitted swimsuit not only provides comfort and support but also reflects your personal style and enhances your overall appearance.

A stylish swimsuit has the ability to make you feel effortlessly chic and glamorous. With a wide range of designs, patterns, and colors available, you can choose a swimsuit that complements your body shape and flatters your complexion. From vibrant tropical prints to elegant solid colors, there’s a swimsuit to suit every taste and preference.

Rachika Singh, Senior Brand Manager, Clovia shares a quick guide on how to pick the best kind of swimwear for your body type and some cool tips and tricks to look super-flattering in your favorite swimwear style. Don’t wait to get the perfect beach body, just read through and find the perfect swimwear for your body.

Bikinis By The Beach:

This classic two-piece set is one of the most popular swimwear styles of all time. It is readily available in many colors, designs and prints. You could choose from a wide range of bikini top styles like - Bandeau, Halter, Balconette, Triangle with a choice of both high waist and low waist swim bottoms.

Monokinis & Margaritas:

Monokinis or one-piece swimsuits is an evergreen swimwear style that more or less flatters every body type. If you’re blessed with curves, then go for monokinis with cut-out details or if you want to smartly conceal a bulging tummy then pick one with ruched details. Throw on some flip flops, put on sassy sunglasses, carry a tote bag and sip on a margarita by the beach.

Sundowner Swimdress:

The most feminine and pretty swimwear style is a swim dress. It’s cute, modest and comfortable. Always remember to check if the swim dress has shorts attached on the inner side or not. You could choose from a wide variety of necklines and designs like ruching, cut-outs, frills, layers, tie-ups & more and hit a sundowner party at the beach.

Tankinis & Tequilas:

Nothing screams comfort & carefree like a tankini. It’s comfortable, high fashion yet modest. You could dress it down for a laid-back look or dress it up with a sarong. You could also choose monokinis with plunging V-necklines and deep backs or go for ones with romantic frills & ruffles for a cute look. Basic tankinis are great for water sports too!

Get ready and beat the heat this summer with the perfect stylish swimwear. So gear up and make your summers happening!