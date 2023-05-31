Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday, Here are Some Bikini Inspiration for Your Next Beach Vacation

Summers are incomplete without a beach vacation. Whether you prefer lounging by the seashore, soaking up the sun with a colourful cocktail in hand, or riding the waves with pure excitement, beach getaways are simply the best. And what truly completes the vacation? A perfect beach outfit! While you’ll find a variety of swimsuits and bikinis in the market, drawing inspiration from Bollywood diva’s travel diaries, we have handpicked some of the best styles to amp up your beach wardrobe.

Shanaya Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor (@shanayakapoor02)

Shanaya Kapoor’s mustard yellow bralette top with pleats and delicate lavender lace detailing rivals the glow of the sun. She styled it with a high-rise skirt with charming frills at the bottom, which perfectly complemented her beach look. With a wavy hairdo, minimal makeup, and accessories including a dainty chain, silver bangles, and hand accessories, Shanaya’s chic fashion outing is worth bookmarking.

Janhvi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor effortlessly captures the beauty of a breathtaking sunset while donning a pink-hue beachwear. She paired her floral printed bikini top with a matching mini skirt. Wavy beach manes, muted glam with fluttery eyelashes and tinted lips suited her well.

Anushka Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma’s beachwear choices lean towards sleek and minimalistic aesthetic. Embracing the monotone trend, she sported a vibrant tangerine swimsuit. Anushka layered her fit with a matching cover-up, which showcases a crop top design from the front and a cape-like silhouette from the back. Her beige straw hat and layered golden chains accompanied the look.

Ananya Panday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday rocked a white bikini set and provided the perfect colour pop with a half-sleeve mustard shirt, featuring white polka-dots. While the plunging neckline of the bikini top was complemented by a sea-shell necklace, her bottoms came with a chic spin all thanks to the belt detailing. She also added golden hoops to her accessory game. With mesmerizing smokey eye makeup and beachy mane, Ananya’s OOTD ticked all the right boxes for a picture-perfect vacation.