Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 Times Bollywood Divas Slayed and Won Hearts in Mirror-Cut Outfits

Celebrities must form a lot of new habits, one of which is looking stunning on the red carpet. They have mastered the art of making both their fans and following stop and turn to look at them by dressing in everything from lavish ball gowns to shimmering mermaid attire. On red carpets both domestically and abroad, the mosaic mirror apparel trend was highly popular. A high-shine game should continue regardless of the season. Despite the fact that floral printed dresses may require your whole attention, it is still advantageous to keep your eyes peeled for something very beautiful. We’ve developed a technique that harnesses the beauty of a mirror to get you started since not everyone like drawing attention to themselves.

This style of dress has become popular among many stars, and you will adore it as well! Many celebrities have started wearing this type of dress, and you will love it too! Check them out here:

Janhvi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Apoorva Mehta’s 50th birthday party, which Karan Johar organised, was a magnificent affair. Along with Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria, and Mrunal Thakur, several other well-known Bollywood stars joined Janhvi on the red carpet. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif made one of their occasional joint performances. But when Janhvi Kapoor shone the brightest, no one was shocked. owing to her attire. Janhvi put on a column gown that was made completely of mirrors and was especially created to fit her. The dress also featured delicate straps and a sweetheart neckline. A pair of glistening heels beautifully complemented her outfit. Janhvi chose to wear little accessories because her dress did the most of the talking. She only added a straightforward pair of earrings for some sparkle. But her makeup was immaculate. Her long hair was curled in thick, glossy waves that were separated in the middle and half swept to the front. Janhvi’s makeup appeared elegant but natural against a backdrop of luminous skin, a set of bronze eyes, and bare lips. When the dress code calls for glamour, Janhvi Kapoor is the obvious winner.

Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt is absolutely stunning in many different ways. She is incredibly talented, and her attractiveness adds a lot to her talent. At the Zed Cine Awards, Alia Bhatt attended the ceremony looking absolutely stunning in a blue Atelier Zuhra gown with a ballgown silhouette. Its bodice had intricate mirror work that complemented the body’s gloss and beauty. The skirt’s whirling pattern gave the entire ensemble a natural flair. She completed the outfit with a tidy updo and some gleaming silver heels.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ATELIER ZUHRA (@atelierzuhra)

Kareena Kapoor Khan is recognised as a fashion icon for a reason. Her style choices are always inspirational, and this time was no different. While attending the Social media Summit Awards, the Veere Di Wedding actress was recently captured sporting a stunning dress with mirror embellishments from the brand Atelier Zuhra. She was dressed in an ankle-length mirror dress with no sleeves, a faux neck, and gradated mirror encrustation. She put on edgy makeup, including matte burgundy lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, and fake eyelashes, and picked a pair of silver Aldo heels. The lack of accessories had no effect on her image because to her glam makeup. With a contemporary center-parted hairstyle, the diva completed the look. The clothing brilliantly highlighted her slim figure.

Nora Fatehi

Without a doubt, Nora Fatehi, the Dilbar girl, has emerged as a fashion icon in Bollywood. The former dancer-turned-actress, who is known for her impeccable dancing skills, regularly grabs attention for her sense of style. She has the most elegant way of donning anything, including jumpsuits, cut-out dresses, and sparkling gowns. She looked lovely as always in the most recent episode’s glittering pink mirror gown. The designer Atelier Zuhra used Nora as its model, and she picked out a sequined dress from the racks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora looked as stunning in the pink gown with silver mirrorwork details all everywhere. The body-con dress with a turtle neck and long sleeves embraced her shape and emphasised her contours. With striking silver rings and silver earrings from the Her Story shelf, Nora completed her outfit for the day. Nora made her ensemble more glam by adding a silver sling bag. With pink eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn brows, contoured cheeks, and a pink lipstick tint, Nora looked lovely.

Malaika Arora

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora is renowned for her classic looks, but for her birthday, the actress chose a look that garnered more attention. She went all out for her celebration, which was held at Mumbai’s JW Marriott hotel in Juhu, with a specially designed short dress by Manish Malhotra. She donned a Manish Malhotra dress without a back that had a dramatic plunging neckline and thigh-skimming hemline. The actress went jewelry-free and finished her look with a pair of silver heels because the dress was covered in huge diamond-shaped mirrors. Super straight hair, bare lips, and thick lashes completed her evening OOTD.