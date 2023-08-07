CHANGE LANGUAGE
Janhvi Kapoor to Pooja Hegde: 5 Times B’Town Divas Slayed and Nailed the Off-Shoulder Look

Off-shoulder clothing has always been a chic and classic trend. (Images: Instagram)

One-shoulder silhouettes have gained popularity this season on the catwalks, at functions, and at summertime gatherings thanks to the outfit suggestions of well-known fashion bloggers and stylists from around the world.

The off-shoulder trend has been a timeless and captivating style that has graced red carpets, runways, and everyday fashion scenes. Here are 5 talented and fashion forward Bollywood divas who absolutely nailed the trend with their stunning looks.

In a vibrant orange dress complemented by statement earrings, Jahnvi Kapoor effortlessly exudes confidence and style in her off-shoulder ensembles. Her fashion choices often reflect a youthful and vibrant appeal that resonates with her fans.
A fashion icon in her own right, Alia Bhatt embraces the off-shoulder trend with a mix of chic and casual vibes in this blue and white abstract dress.
Pooja Hegde’s off-shoulder green ruched dress paired with minimal makeup showcases her natural beauty and fashion-forward sensibility.
In her off-shoulder yellow dress, Ananya Panday exudes youthful charm and radiance. With her choice of trendy off-shoulder ensemble she proves that this trend is here to stay.
Known for her dreamy and ethereal aura, Saiee Manjrekar has won hearts with her captivating off-shoulder dresses. With a touch of elegance and grace, she showcases how the off-shoulder trend can be graceful and poised.
