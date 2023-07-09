Janhvi Kapoor Turns Heads in an Exquisite Green Sari for ‘Bawaal’ Trailer Launch in Dubai

The amazing actress Janhvi Kapoor, who stars alongside Varun Dhawan in the upcoming Amazon Prime film Bawaal, recently delighted her fans with an enthralling peek on her Instagram stories. For the release of Bawaal’s trailer, Janhvi appeared in a sneak peek wearing a gorgeous green saree that exuded grace and elegance. The teaser for Nitesh Tiwari’s critically acclaimed film Bawaal gave viewers a tantalising glimpse into a passionate love story that takes an unexpectedly tragic turn. The quick preview left fans fascinated and eager to see the surprises this highly anticipated movie has in store for them.

Check out her look here:

In the mesmerising video, Janhvi revealed her amazing outfit for the occasion and astounded her fans. Janhvi looked stunning in a sophisticated green saree. The saree’s exquisitely embroidered borders gave her outfit a hint of glitz. She achieved the ideal combination of heritage and modernity by wearing it with a contrasting blue halter neck top.

Janhvi’s makeup matched her outfit well. She chose a glowy, dewy appearance to emphasise her inherent brilliance. Glossy pink lips and flushed cheeks gave her face a modest flash of colour. She chose a stunning black smokey eye for her eye makeup, producing a mesmerising and dramatic look. She made her eyes even more alluring by using volumizing mascara. Janhvi finished off her appearance with a hairdo that brought the best out of her features. Her hair was done in a middle part and fell down her shoulders in gentle, flowing waves. She accessorised with tiny delicate green earrings to offer a touch of elegance, seamlessly fusing them with the rest of her look.

On July 21st, Bawaal will be available on Amazon Prime Video.