Janhvi Kapoor Yet Again Slays the No-Makeup Look During Her Most Recent Vacay; See Photos

Actor Janhvi Kapoor seems to be on vacation at a beautiful spot right now. She posted images of herself striking poses amidst azure blue waves on Instagram on Thursday. But she kept the place a secret.

Janhvi flaunted her natural beauty while wearing a white shirt. Jahnvi has successfully mastered the makeup-free looks. She certainly looks equally stunning with scarcely put makeup, as well. We can see Janhvi has very little of it on her face in the photos from her most recent vacation. Check out her post right here-

She wore a plain but sexy oversize white shirt. She took the choice not to tie her curls and to let them flow. We can tell from the pictures that she was travelling by a sailboat. The way the wind strokes her gorgeous hair is nothing less than a cinematic moment in itself and Janhvi is totally having her time during this vacation. Janhvi is still turning heads even without any lipstick, mascara, or other kinds of makeup. Isn’t that wonderful?

Yet, this is not the only time the actor has wowed us with her no-makeup looks. The starlet had previously posted photos of herself unwinding on a Maldivian island. She is stunning in the photos wearing blue swimsuit with a denim skirt and a beaded necklace. The actress is wearing no makeup and has kept her hair loose.

Janhvi Kapoor posted pictures of herself wearing neon green swimwear with the comment, “Messy hair, iridescent skies, salty winds, and an endless ocean." Not to mention, yet another avatar without makeup.

Janhvi Kapoor had posted these pictures shortly after arriving in the Maldives. Janhvi completely nailed the makeup-free look in every photo from this set.

In the meantime, Janhvi will be seen working on a sports drama called “Mr and Mrs. Mahi" alongside RajKummar Rao. She will make her Telugu film debut in “Devara," starring opposite NTR Jr. She will also appear alongside Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in the upcoming thriller “Ulajh."