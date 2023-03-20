Janhvi Kapoor's Black Bodycon Dress Is The Perfect Outfit For A Date Night

If there is one thing that we know about Janhvi Kapoor, it is the fact that she definitely dresses to impress. Over the last couple of years, she has given us some noteworthy fashion moments that are hard to erase from our memories and you know what the best part is, she still continues to do so. There is no denying the fact that with that kind of sartorial sense, she can easily be one of the Kardashian sisters or even for that matter our very own Indian Kardashian.

Recently, the ‘Mili’ actress shared a series of pictures of herself in the chicest and the most stunning bodycon dress there ever could be. Don’t believe us? Well, take a look at it yourself-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

She bought her fashion icon glam to the party and we are definitely not complaining. One can never go wrong with a black dress but to be this perfect is just phenomenal. The cowl neckline that the bodycon featured accentuated Janhvi’s lean figure and the gold applique on the straps added the necessary bling which was subtle and sweet at the same time.

Black dresses paired with black heels are a match made in heaven, they just go so well together that it is our duty to pause for a minute and appreciate the magic. It is no surprise that the actress chose black heels to march on because she clearly knows what she is doing and we love that for her. The classic golden hoops with encrusted white stones were the right size to go with the dress and again twinned hard wilt the golden applique on the straps.

For her makeup, Janhvi took the minimalistic route with dewy make-up, mascara-laden eyes and a nude light brow brown lip shade that did not take away any attention from the dress but rather contributed towards the stunning-ness of it.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here