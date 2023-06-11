Janhvi Kapoor's Black Dress From Aritzia Is Just For Rs 9,800; You Can Ace This Too!

Summer is the perfect season to introduce fresh elements into our wardrobes, and Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram provides great inspiration for summer fashion. While she often favors shimmery silhouettes, Janhvi’s summer style also incorporates a touch of glamour. Her wardrobe is not limited to glossy outfits alone; she effortlessly enhances her everyday looks with her unique style.

Recently, the young fashion icon looked stunning during the ‘golden hour’ in a Wilfred Cove Dress in Black from Aritzia. The form-fitting style and plunging neckline added to the allure of her outfit. With minimal makeup and her hair left loose, Janhvi’s overall style was impeccable.

Janhvi Kapoor consistently embraces chic cutout dresses, making the most of the season’s popular trend. Cutouts have become a favorite fashion choice for Janhvi, and she has been incorporating them into her outfits for a while now. Recently, she added a touch of summer to her already glamorous style by donning a stunning bright lemon cutout dress. Celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr shared a series of pictures, aptly captioned as “limoncello." Janhvi truly brought a fresh twist to summer fashion, resembling a refreshing summer drink in her stylish yellow dress. The outfit featured a striking corset fit and chic cutout detailing around the halter neckline.

Which one is your favourite?