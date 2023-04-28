CHANGE LANGUAGE
Janhvi Kapoor's Gown's Zip's Rips 12 minutes Before Her Performance On Stage At Filmfare Awards
1-MIN READ

Janhvi Kapoor's Gown's Zip's Rips 12 minutes Before Her Performance On Stage At Filmfare Awards

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 12:03 IST

New Delhi, India

Janhvi Kapoor's gown's zip ripped 12 minutes before her performance on stage.



Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share her ordeal before her performance at Filmfare awards ceremony that was held yesterday.

Janhvi Kapoor is an ace actor and a true fashionista. Actors are known to have entire entourages to manage their schedules, makeup and hair. However. every actor has to be prepared for things not in their control.



She captioned her post, “when the zip of your gown rips 5 minutes before the red carpet and 12 minutes before you have to perform on stage"

Check the post here:

We know Janhvi Kapoor must have still aced the perfeormance. No doubts there!

first published:April 28, 2023, 12:02 IST
last updated:April 28, 2023, 12:03 IST