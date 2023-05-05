Janhvi Kapoor's Intense Leg Day Workout Is Absolutely Inspiring, Try It Out and Achieve Your Fitness Goals

Janhvi Kapoor’s determination to challenge herself and step out of her comfort zone is evident not just in her acting career but also in the way she lives her life. She has managed to be in the best shape with her intense workouts. Most gymgoers avoid the leg day, but Janhvi is not one of them. In a video, Janhvi Kapoor is seen performing vigorous lower-body exercises at the gym.

If you find Janhvi’s workout inspiring, then here’s everything you need to know about lower body exercise or leg day.

Why you shouldn’t skip leg day?

Skipping leg day can negatively impact your overall fitness and health. By neglecting leg exercises, you can develop an imbalanced physique, reduced strength and athletic performance, and lower calorie burn. Leg day exercises like squats and deadlifts can naturally build muscle and maintain bone density.

What Are the Most Common Leg Day Exercises?

There are several common leg day exercises that people use to strengthen and tone their leg muscles. Some of the most common and intense ones include:

Squats: This exercise targets the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. It involves standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and squatting down as if you’re sitting on an imaginary chair.

This exercise targets the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. It involves standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and squatting down as if you’re sitting on an imaginary chair. Lunges: This exercise targets the same muscles as squats, but it also works the calf muscles. It involves stepping forward with one leg and bending both knees until the back knee is almost touching the ground.

This exercise targets the same muscles as squats, but it also works the calf muscles. It involves stepping forward with one leg and bending both knees until the back knee is almost touching the ground. Deadlifts: This workout mainly focuses on the hamstrings and glutes. It requires the individual to bend down and pick up a weight from the floor and then stand back up.

This workout mainly focuses on the hamstrings and glutes. It requires the individual to bend down and pick up a weight from the floor and then stand back up. Leg Press: This workout targets the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. It involves sitting on a machine and using the legs to push a weighted platform away from the body.

This workout targets the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. It involves sitting on a machine and using the legs to push a weighted platform away from the body. Calf Raises: This workout targets the calf muscles. It involves standing on the toes and then lowering the heels back down to the ground.

Benefits of leg workouts

Leg workouts offer many benefits to your overall health and fitness. Here are a few of the benefits of leg workouts:

Increased Muscle Strength and Endurance: Leg exercises like squats, lunges, and leg presses work for multiple muscle groups simultaneously, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves. By performing these exercises, you can increase muscle strength and endurance in your lower body. Improved Athletic Performance: Strong legs are essential for many activities, including sports and everyday movements like walking and climbing stairs. Leg workouts can improve your athletic performance by increasing your speed, agility, and power. Boosted Metabolism: Leg exercises require a lot of energy and burn a significant number of calories. By incorporating leg workouts into your fitness routine, you can increase your metabolism and burn more calories throughout the day. Enhanced Bone Health: Weight-bearing exercises like leg workouts can help improve bone density, reducing the risk of osteoporosis and other bone-related conditions. Increased Hormone Production: Leg exercises like squats and deadlifts can increase testosterone production, a hormone that’s essential for building muscle and maintaining bone density.

It is acceptable to miss a day occasionally when it comes to working out, but you should devise a plan to compensate for the lost time.

