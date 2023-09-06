Janmashtami 2023: 10 Devotional Bhajans, Kirtans to Celebrate Lord Krishna's Birthday!

JANMASHTAMI 2023: India is all set to celebrate Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna, with religious fervour. The festival is celebrated on the eighth day of the dark fortnight of the month of Bhadrapada, which falls in August or September. This year the festival will be celebrated on September 6.

According to Drik Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi will begin at 15:37 on September 6 and conclude at 16:14 on September 7. Devotional songs are an important part of the celebrations. These songs are sung to express love and devotion to Lord Krishna. They are also a way for devotees to connect with Lord Krishna and to celebrate his birth.

There are many different types of Krishna Janmashtami devotional songs. Some of the most popular types include:

Aartis

Aartis are songs that are sung to praise a deity. Aartis are often sung during pujas, which are Hindu religious ceremonies. Bhajans

Bhajans are songs that express devotion to a deity. Bhajans are often sung in groups, and they can be a very moving and spiritual experience. Kirtans

Kirtans are songs that are sung to tell the stories of Krishna. Kirtans can be a great way to learn about Krishna’s life and teachings.

Krishna Janmashtami Devotional Songs