Janmashtami 2023: 10 Devotional Bhajans, Kirtans to Celebrate Lord Krishna's Birthday!

JANMASHTAMI 2023: India is all set to celebrate Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna, with religious fervour. The festival is celebrated on the eighth day of the dark fortnight of the month of Bhadrapada, which falls in August or September. This year the festival will be celebrated on September 6.
ALSO READ: Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2023: 75 Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings in English and Hindi to Share on Gokulashtami!
According to Drik Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi will begin at 15:37 on September 6 and conclude at 16:14 on September 7. Devotional songs are an important part of the celebrations. These songs are sung to express love and devotion to Lord Krishna. They are also a way for devotees to connect with Lord Krishna and to celebrate his birth.
There are many different types of Krishna Janmashtami devotional songs. Some of the most popular types include:
- Aartis
Aartis are songs that are sung to praise a deity. Aartis are often sung during pujas, which are Hindu religious ceremonies.
- Bhajans
Bhajans are songs that express devotion to a deity. Bhajans are often sung in groups, and they can be a very moving and spiritual experience.
- Kirtans
Kirtans are songs that are sung to tell the stories of Krishna. Kirtans can be a great way to learn about Krishna’s life and teachings.
ALSO READ: Janmashtami 2023 Date: When, Why and How to Celebrate Gokulashtami on THIS Date?
Krishna Janmashtami Devotional Songs
- Hare Krishna Hare Rama
A classic chant dedicated to Lord Krishna and Lord Rama, often repeated in devotion.
- Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari
A melodious bhajan praising Lord Krishna’s divine qualities and forms.
- Yashomati Maiya Se Bole Nandlala
A soulful song depicting the playful nature of young Krishna.
- Maiya Yashoda
A lively and playful song describing the mischievous antics of the young Krishna with his mother Yashoda.
- Radhe Radhe Radhe Shyam
A beautiful song glorifying the love between Radha and Krishna.
- Jai Radha Madhava
A popular bhajan that praises Lord Krishna and his divine consort, Radha.
- Govinda Bolo Hari Gopala Bolo
A joyful chant celebrating Lord Krishna’s various names and forms.
- Aarti Kunj Bihari Ki
A devotional song often sung during Krishna Janmashtami aarti ceremonies.
- Shyam Teri Bansi Pukare
A bhajan that captures the enchanting tunes of Krishna’s flute.
- Nand Ke Anand Bhayo
A song that describes the happiness and celebration that took place in Nandgaon upon Krishna’s birth.