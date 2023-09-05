Janmashtami 2023: 10 Must-Visit Lord Krishna Temples in India for Gokulashtami, Dahi Handi!

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in the month of Bhadrapada according to the Hindu lunisolar calendar. This year it will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 6. Dahi Handi is traditionally observed on the day following Krishna Janmashtami. This year, it will be celebrated on Thursday, September 7.

Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. Krishna is one of the most popular and beloved gods in Hinduism, and his life and teachings are an important part of Hindu culture. His life and teachings are a source of inspiration and guidance for Hindus all over the world.

The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion by Hindus all over the world. In India, it is a national holiday and is celebrated with much fanfare. People fast and pray on this day, and temples are decorated with flowers and lamps. Devotees also sing and dance in praise of Krishna.

Krishna Janmashtami is a time to reflect on the teachings of Krishna and to renew one’s commitment to living a good and ethical life. It is also a time to celebrate the joy of life and to be grateful for the blessings of Krishna.

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Temples to Visit in India

Here are 10 Lord Krishna temples you can visit for Janmashtami and Dahi Handi celebrations:

Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan

Banke Bihari Temple, which is among the famous Krishna temples across the world, is situated in the holy city of Vrindavan. On the occasion of Janmashtami, devotees in large numbers throng the temple. Dwarkadhish Temple, Dwarka

Dwarkadhish Temple also known as Jagat Mandir is one of the four pilgrimages of India. The temple attracts thousands of devotees during the Char Dham Yatra. Even during Janmashtami celebrations, Dwarkadhish Temple is popular among Krishna bhakts. Krishna Balaram Temple, Vrindavan

Krishna Balaram Mandir is the first and one of the main ISKCON temples in India. Dedicated to Krishna and Balarama, it is also called the ISKCON temple of Vrindavan. Govinda Dev Ji Temple, Jaipur

Lord Krishna is known by many names, one being Govinda. The Govind Dev Ji temple of Jaipur - dedicated to Lord Krishna - is located in the City Palace complex. Venugopala Swamy Temple, Tamil Nadu

Venugopala Swamy Temple in Tamil Nadu’s Kannambadi is constructed in Hoysala style. It is located near Krishna Raja Sagara backwater. In case you didn’t know, Venugopala Swamy is an avatar of Lord Krishna, which has been enshrined in this beautiful, serene temple. Prem Mandir, Vrindavan

Vrindavan houses a number of Krishna temples. Surrounded by beautiful gardens and fountains and numerous portraits of Krishna Leela, we have Prem Mandir. Imbued with elegance and grandeur, it is a massive temple that was shaped by Jagadguru Shri Kripaluji Maharaj in 2001. Rajagopalaswamy Temple, Tamil Nadu

Rajagopalaswamy Temple in Mannargudi is an important Vaishnavite shrine in southern India. The temple is called Dakshina Dwarka. This ancient temple complex is spread over 23 acres in the town of Mannargudi in Tamil Nadu. Shri Krishna Temple, Udupi

Sri Krishna temple is one of Udupi’s eight matha. Thousands of devotees throng this temple town to offer prayers to Lord Krishna, especially during Janmashtami and Dahi Handi. Guruvayur Temple, Kerala

Guruvayur Temple is called the Holy Abode of Vishnu on Earth. It is also known as Dwarka of South India. Jugal Kishore Temple, Vrindavan

Located by the holy River Yamuna, Jugal Kishore Temple has a beautiful structure built with red sandstone. The key attraction of this temple is the Kesi Ghat, which is one of the preferred sacred bathing places in Vrindavan.

Here are some of the moral lessons that can be learned from Krishna Janmashtami: