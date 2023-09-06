Janmashtami 2023: 11 Exquisite Recipes For Janmashtami Celebrations

Janmashtami, a revered festival in India, holds profound significance as it commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. This joyous occasion is celebrated with unwavering devotion and enthusiasm, and it is closely associated with the divine love for butter, which was Lord Krishna’s favorite.

To enhance the splendor of this year’s Janmashtami celebration and create lasting memories, we have curated three distinct prasad recipes. These culinary creations artfully combine the essence of tradition with a modern twist, making them perfect for those observing fasts and preparing for the Jagrata ceremony. These recipes not only promise swift preparation but also an explosion of exquisite flavors, ensuring that your offering to the deity is nothing short of divine. Their simplicity makes them an ideal choice for preparing during fasts, adding a touch of spiritual devotion to your night of reverence.

Here are some recipes which you can make at home to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami:

Shrikhand In Vermicelli cups by Chef Gaurav Malhotra, Sr. Sous Chef, The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi

Ingredients:

For Vermicelli Cup

Vermicelli - 200 gms

Butter – 2 Tsp

Condensed milk 2 Tsp

For Shrikhand

Hung Curd - 1 Cup

Powdered Sugar 2 Tsp

Saffron – few Strands

Milk – 1 Tsp

Cardamom Powder – ½ Tsp

For Garnishing

Chopped Pistachios

Pomegranate Seeds

Method:

Put Butter in a non stick pan and roast vermicelli on medium flame till it become brown in colour, keep on stirring so that it gets evenly roasted.

Switch off the flame and add condensed milk. Mix it until well combined.

Now take a silicon cup and spread the vermicelli mixture in a cup while still warm, Press it lightly with the help of spoons that it takes the shape of cup.

Keep the cup in a refrigerator for an hour to set.

To make a hung curd put the curd in a muslin cloth and keep a bowl under to collect the liquid, after an hour you get a thick cheese like curd. i.e Hung Curd.

Soak saffron strands in milk.

After an hour put hung curd in a bowl and add powdered sugar, cardamom powder, saffron mixed with milk.

Mix slowly till everything mixed properly and curd becomes light and creamy.

Take out the vermicelli cup from the silicon mould and fill the shrikhand in to vermicelli cups.

Garnish with pomegranate seeds and pistachios.

Chiroti by Chef Gaurav Malhotra, Sr. Sous Chef, The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi

Ingredients:

Plain flour - 2 Cups

Ghee – 2 Tsp, melted

Salt – Pinch

Sugar – ¾ Cup, Powdered and mixed with ½ tsp cardamom pwd

Colour – Optional

For Paste

Rice Flour – 2 Tsp

Ghee –1 ½ Tsp

Method:

In a bowl, add the flour, salt and melted ghee and mix well. Slowly add enough water to make firm dough. Cover the dough and keep aside for an hour.

While the dough is resting prepare the powdered sugar mixture. In a bowl, add the powdered sugar and cardamom powder and mix well. Keep aside.

In a small bowl, mix rice flour with melted ghee and keep aside. This paste is used to bind the layers of rotis.

Pinch off dough such that you have 6 large sized balls. Roll each into thin rotis. Place a roti on your work surface, smear a tsp of the prepared rice flour paste all over the roti. Place another rolled out roti over it and again smear with a tsp of rice flour paste. Again repeat the process by placing another roti over the second roti and smear with rice flour paste. Now gently roll the pilled up rotis into a log and cut into ½” thick circles

With the help of rolling pin roll out each of the thick circles into thin rotis of 4” to 5” in diameter.

Heat oil for deep frying in a heavy bottomed vessel. Once hot, reduce flame to low medium and place rolled our chiroties into hot oil. Deep fry the chiroties on a medium flame, flipping them gently to cook all over. Once they turn to a golden shade, remove onto an absorbant paper. Immediately sprinkle a heaped tbsp of the powdered sugar over each of the hot chiroties so that the sugar adheres to them while it is hot.

Shahi Tukda Recipe by Chef Amandeep Singh, Executive Sous Chef, The Westin Mumbai Garden City

Chef Amandeep Singh says, “This dish with its blend of textures and aromatic flavors, beautifully aligns with the spirit of Janmashtami. Just as Lord Krishna’s life was a tapestry of diverse experiences, this dessert weaves together the crunchiness of fried bread and the luxurious sweetness of saffron-infused milk. It’s a culinary homage to the divine playfulness of Krishna, making it a fitting treat for this festival that celebrates his birth.”

Ingredients:

6 slices of bread

1 cup milk

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup ghee (clarified butter)

1/4 cup cashews, chopped

1/4 cup almonds, chopped

1/4 cup raisins

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

A pinch of saffron strands (optional)

Silver vark (edible silver foil), for garnish (optional)

Method:

Trim the edges of the bread slices and cut them into smaller pieces or quarters. Heat ghee in a pan over medium heat. Fry the bread pieces until they turn golden brown and crisp. Remove them from the pan and set them aside on a paper towel to drain excess ghee. In the same pan, add cashews, almonds, and raisins. Sauté them until they are golden. Remove and set aside. In another pan, bring the milk to a boil. Reduce the heat and add sugar, cardamom powder, and saffron strands (if using). Mix well and let it simmer for a few minutes until the sugar dissolves and the milk thickens slightly. Add the fried bread pieces to the milk mixture. Gently mix to ensure the bread is coated with the milk. Allow the bread to soak in the milk for about 10-15 minutes, letting it absorb the flavors. Serve the Double Ka Meetha warm, garnished with fried nuts and silver vark.

Saffron and Pistachio Rice Pudding Parfait

An elegant twist on the classic rice pudding, this parfait layers fragrant saffron-infused rice pudding with the crunch of pistachios.

Ingredients:

1 cup cooked rice

2 cups milk

1/3 cup sugar (adjust to taste)

A pinch of saffron strands

1/4 cup chopped pistachios

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

A few saffron strands

1/4 cup warm milk

Instructions:

Rinse the rice and soak it in water for 30 minutes. Drain.

In a microwave-safe bowl, combine the rice and milk. Place it in Voltas Beko microwave on high for 10-12 minutes, stirring every 3 minutes until the rice is cooked and the mixture thickens. The Auto Cooking feature in the Voltas Beko microwave ensures that your rice is cooked with the touch of a button.

Add sugar, saffron threads, and cardamom powder. Mix well and microwave for an additional 2 minutes.

Let the rice pudding cool. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

In serving glasses, layer the saffron rice pudding with chopped pistachios.

Garnish with extra pistachios and saffron strands. Serve chilled.

Fruit and Nut Srikhand Cups

A luscious blend of strained yogurt, saffron, and cardamom served in nutty granola cups, topped with a medley of fresh fruits and crunchy nuts.

Ingredients:

2 cups thick yogurt (strained)

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

A pinch of saffron strands (soaked in 1 tablespoon of warm milk)

Chopped mixed fruits (like mango, pineapple, pomegranate)

Chopped nuts (like almonds, pistachios)

1 cup granola

2 tablespoons melted butter

Instructions:

In a bowl, combine the granola and melted butter. Press a spoonful of the nutty granola mixture into the bottom of each cup to form a crust. Press it down firmly.

In a mixing bowl, combine the strained yogurt and powdered sugar. Add cardamom powder and saffron-infused milk. Mix until all the ingredients are well combined, and the mixture is smooth and creamy.

Spoon the srikhand mixture into each cup over the nutty granola base. Top the srikhand with a generous amount of chopped mixed fruits and chopped nuts.

Cover the cups with plastic wrap or lids. Place it in your Voltas Beko refrigerator for an hour before serving. The NeoFrost™ Dual Cooling technology keeps the natural goodness intact.

Serve the Fruit and Nut Srikhand Cups cold. Enjoy the delightful blend of creamy srikhand, crunchy granola, and fresh fruits.

Chocolate Modak Truffles

Delightful modak-shaped truffles made with melted milk chocolate, condensed milk, and a hint of coconut, perfect for celebrating Janmashtami with a sweet twist.

Ingredients:

200g milk chocolate, chopped

1/2 cup condensed milk

1/4 cup desiccated coconut

2 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter)

Cocoa powder for dusting

Modak molds (if available)

Instructions:

In a microwave-safe bowl, add the dark chocolate and condensed milk together, place it in your Voltas Beko microwave and stir it in 30-second intervals, until smooth. The Digital Display in the Voltas Beko microwave helps you keep an eye on the chocolate and you can ensure that it is getting properly melted.

Once the chocolate is melted, stir in the desiccated coconut and ghee. Mix until all the ingredients are well combined.

Dust your hands with a little cocoa powder to prevent sticking. Take small portions of the chocolate mixture and shape them into modak-like truffles using your hands or press the mixture into the modak molds and then release them. Stir in the chopped nuts.

Place the modak-like truffles on a parchment-lined tray.

Let them cool and set in the refrigerator for about 1-2 hours before serving.

Peanut Butter Laddoo by Rahil Virani, CMO, MyFitness

Ingredients:

1 cup MyFitness Chocolate Peanut Butter Smooth

1/2 cup jaggery or sugar

1/4 cup powdered roasted peanuts.

1/4 cup desiccated coconut

A pinch of cardamom powder

Instructions:

Heat jaggery/sugar in a pan until it melts.

Add MyFitness Chocolate Peanut Butter Smooth, powdered peanuts, desiccated coconut, and cardamom powder.

Mix everything well and let it cool slightly.

Shape the mixture into small laddoos (balls).

Allow them to cool completely before serving.

Peanut Butter Peda by by Rahil Virani, CMO, MyFitness



Ingredients:

1 cup MyFitness Chocolate Peanut Butter Smooth

1 cup milk powder

1/2 cup condensed milk

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

2 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter)

Chopped nuts (like almonds or pistachios) for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

Prepare a Tray : Grease a plate or tray with a little ghee and set it aside. This will be used to shape and cool the pedas.

Prepare a Tray: Grease a plate or tray with a little ghee and set it aside. This will be used to shape and cool the pedas.
Heat Ghee: In a non-stick pan or a heavy-bottomed pan, heat the ghee over low heat.

Add Peanut Butter: Add MyFitness Chocolate Peanut Butter Smooth to the pan and stir it well with the ghee. Keep the heat low to prevent burning.

Add Milk Powder: Add the milk powder to the MyFitness peanut butter mixture and continue to stir. Cook this mixture for about 2-3 minutes on low heat. It will start to thicken and become slightly crumbly.

Add Condensed Milk: Pour in the condensed milk and continue stirring. The mixture will start to come together and form a thick dough-like consistency.

Add Cardamom Powder: Add the cardamom powder and mix well. This will give your pedas a delightful flavor.

Add Sugar: Gradually add the powdered sugar and stir continuously. Adjust the sugar to your taste. If you prefer a sweeter taste, you can add more sugar.

Cook and Stir: Keep cooking and stirring the mixture on low heat until it thickens and leaves the sides of the pan. It should come together as a cohesive mass.

Shape the Pedas: Remove the mixture from the heat and allow it to cool slightly. Once it's cool enough to handle, grease your hands with a little ghee and shape the mixture into small, round pedas. You can make them as big or as small as you like.

Garnish: If desired, press a piece of chopped nut (like almonds or pistachios) into the center of each peda for garnish.

Cool: Let the pedas cool completely on the greased plate or tray. As they cool, they will firm up.

Serve: Your MyFitness Chocolate Peanut Butter Smooth Pedas are ready to be enjoyed! You can store them in an airtight container for a few days at room temperature.

Sweet Vermicelli Kheer recipe by Chef Vaibhav Bhargava, CHÔ - Vietnamese Kitchen & Bar

PREP TIME: 5 mins

COOK TIME: 20 mins

TOTAL TIME: 25 mins

COURSE: Dessert

CUISINE: Indian

SERVINGS:4 Pax

AUTHOR: CHEF VAIBHAV BHARGAVA

INGREDIENTS QUANTITY

Vermicelli noodles 200gms

Khoya 50gms

Eliachi powder 3gm

Milk 300ml

Almond flakes 50gm

Cashew 50gm

Raisins 50gm

Pistachio 30gm

Kesar 1gm

Desi ghee 50gm

Sugar or jaggery 75gm

Rose water 3ml

Silver or gold varq optional

METHOD:

Heat ghee in Pan, add vermicelli noodles and stir fry till they become lightly golden. Fry them slowly and keep stirring it uniformly until light golden brown. Adjust the heat accordingly from low to medium. In another pan, add the milk and boil it and then simmered it. Add sugar or Jaggery as per your preference and availability. Now add vermicelli into the milk and cook till it becomes soft, add khoya into it and stir well. Add kesar into little hot milk and let the flavors infuse. Now once the seviyan are cooked, add all other ingredients like kesar, nuts, rose water and eliachi powder. Mix it well and serve hot or cold, garnish with some nut slivers and silver or gold varq and enjoy.

Gulab Jamun Cheese Cake by Chef Nikhil Rastogi

Ingredients

Cream Cheese 600 gms

Castor Sugar 180 gms

Gulab Jamun 400 gms

Sour Cream 300 gms

Heavy Cream 225 gms

Cornflour 40 ml

Lemon Juice half number

Vanilla Extract 1.25 ml

BISCUIT CRUMB

Graham Crackers 200 gms

Unsalted Butter 120 gms

Castor Sugar 80 gms

RASPBERRY COULIS

Raspberry Puree 200 gms

Castor Sugar 40 gms

Water 30 ml

PROCEDURE

Line a cake ring with aluminum foil well tapped with secured sides to avoid water penetrating while baking, and grease it lightly with some melted butter

Process graham cracker biscuits along with castor sugar in a food processor along with melted warm butter till well combined

Layer the entire biscuit mix on the base of the cake ring and press into a firm disc using back of a spoon. Bake in a preheated oven at 160C for 10 - 12minutes and then cool it down in a refrigerator

Now place mini gulab jamuns on it

Take cream cheese in a bowl and warm it up over a double boiler till luke warm

Add in all rest of the ingredients for the cheesecake and blend it well using a stick blender

Strain the mixture over the cooled down biscuit base

Bake in a preheated oven at 160C (For rich golden top) or 140C for a ivory white top) for 35 - 40 minutes or untill centre is wobbly set

Let the cheesecake come to room temperature before putting it in refrigerator for 6hours

Remove chilled cheesecake from refrigerator and serve with whipped cream & Raspberry coulis

For Raspberry Coulis

Simply bring all the ingredients of raspberry coulis to a gentle boil in a sauce pan and cook for a minute or so till it lightly coats the back of a spoon

Chill it in refrigerator for a couple of hours before serving it with the cheesecake

CHOCOLATE & NUT SNICKERS by Chef MD Naushad, Orange Room

Ingredients

EGGLESS SPONGE

Yogurt 150g

Breakfast Sugar 333g

Milk 500ml

Refined Flour 500g

Baking Powder 10g

Baking Soda 10g

Oil 233ml

Salt 6g

Vanilla Essence 10ml

GANACHE

Dark Compound Chocolate 100g

Fresh Cream 150g

CHOCOLATE COATING

Dark Coverture Chocolate 200g

Oil 20g

Roasted Peanuts 80g

Method :

EGGLESS SPONGE :

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease and flour an 8-inch round cake pan. In a mixing bowl, combine the milk, oil, and vanilla extract. Mix well. In another bowl, sift together the flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, mixing until just combined. Be careful not to over-mix; a few lumps are okay. Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan and smooth the top. Bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Once baked, remove the cake from the oven and let it cool in the pan for about 10 minutes. Then, transfer the cake to a wire rack to cool completely.

GANACHE :

Place the finely chopped dark chocolate in a heatproof bowl. In a saucepan, heat the heavy cream over medium heat until it starts to simmer. Be sure not to bring it to a boil. Once the cream is simmering, remove it from the heat and immediately pour it over the chopped chocolate. Let the mixture sit undisturbed for a minute or two to allow the chocolate to soften from the heat of the cream.

Gently stir the mixture with a spatula or whisk, starting from the center and working outward, until the chocolate and cream are fully combined and the ganache is smooth and glossy. Let the ganache cool slightly before using it for pouring over a cake, dipping fruits, or spreading between cake layers.

CHOCOLATE & NUTS COATING :

In a microwave-safe bowl or using a double boiler, melt the chopped chocolate and vegetable oil together. If using a microwave, heat the mixture in 20-second intervals, stirring after each interval, until the chocolate is fully melted and smooth. Once the chocolate is melted, let it cool slightly for a few minutes. This will help prevent the chocolate from being too hot and causing the peanuts to lose their crunch. Stir in the chopped roasted peanuts into the melted chocolate mixture. Make sure the peanuts are evenly coated with the chocolate.

ASSEMBLY :