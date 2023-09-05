Janmashtami 2023: 4 Zodiac Signs That Have a Natural Connection with Lord Krishna!

JANMASHTAMI 2023: The birthdate of Lord Krishna is celebrated as Janmashtami by devotees across the country with great zeal. The celebrations are all the more special in Mathura, Krishna’s birthplace, and Vrindavan, where Krishna spent his childhood. Lord Krishna was born on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada.

On this day, devotees not only worship the god but also meet to perform dances and dramas based on Krishna’s life. Devotees also observe day-longfast. This year, Janmashtami is being celebrated on September 6 and 7. While the Lord blesses all his devotees, it is believed that there are a few zodiac signs that are very close to him.

Here are the four zodiac signs that are believed to be more dear to Lord Krishna:

Taurus

According to Vedic astrology, Lord Krishna was born under the sign of Taurus. Therefore, it is believed that people born under this zodiac sign have a particular place in Lord Krishna’s heart. People born in this zodiac sign may achieve great success in their careers this Janmashtami. Taureans are advised to worship Lord Krishna to ensure harmony in life. Cancer

The next sign that is considered close to Lord Krishna is cancer. According to beliefs, people born under this sign are considered lucky. As Lord Krishna’s favoured zodiac sign, it is thought that he bestows good fortune and luck on his devotees. Further, it is believed that the lord removes difficulties and provides the individual with mental peace. Leo

Popular beliefsuggeststhat Leos are dedicated and serious about their goal, and this quality appeases Lord Krishna. He therefore blesses their lives with happiness and success. Lord Krishna ensures that his devotees receive the fruits of their labour. This Janmashtami, Leos are expected to achieve success and recognition in all aspects of their lives. Libra

According to beliefs, Lord Krishna is also affectionate towards Libras. This is why it is considered that he brings greater balance and harmony into their lives. Worshipping Lord Krishna can help open the doors of abundance and recognition in your life. Libras who build a profound connection with Lord Krishna are said to have a harmonious flow of abundance in their lives.

It is also to note that astrology is not an exact science and there is no guarantee that these zodiac signs will always be favoured by Lord Krishna. However, if you are born under one of these signs, you may find that you have a natural affinity for Krishna’s teachings and that you are drawn to his love and compassion.