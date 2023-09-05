Janmashtami 2023: Bhog One Should Offer to Lord Krishna As Per Their Zodiac Sign

Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami, is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. According to the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna is believed to have been born at midnight on the eighth day, known as Ashtami, in the sacred month of Shravana. As per Panchang, Krishna Janmashtami is scheduled to occur on September 6 of this year. The Asthami tithi, which marks the eighth day, will commence at 3:37 PM on September 6 and conclude at 4:14 PM on September 7. Lord Krishna bhog typically consists of a variety of sweet and savory dishes, all of which are said to be among Krishna’s favourites.

On the occasion of Janmashtami, we have created a list of things that people should offer according to their zodiac signs:

ARIES: MARCH 21- APRIL 19

Aries individuals can offer sugar and pomegranate to Lord Krishna. Additionally, you can adorn the idol of Lord Krishna with a red cloth, as this can bring fulfilment of their wishes and also lead to the blessings of the Lord.

TAURUS: APRIL 20- MAY 20

Taurus individuals can offer butter to Lord Krishna. You can also consider offering coconut ladoos and other white sweets. This gesture is believed to bring good health and blessings from the Lord.

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 21

For Geminis, it’s recommended to offer pure ghee and cow’s milk curd to Lord Krishna. You can also decorate Lord Krishna with leaves, peacock feathers, green clothes, and offer green fruits. This may bring happiness and improvements in both your professional and personal life.

CANCER: JUNE 22- JULY 22

Individuals of this zodiac sign are advised to offer milk, butter, and bananas to the Lord Krishna. Decorating the deity in white and silver colours is also recommended. These offerings are believed to bring the blessings of Lord Krishna and promote better health. For those seeking to have children, offering saffron-infused milk is suggested, as it is believed to increase the possibility of receiving Lord Krishna’s blessings for parenthood.

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 22

To honour Lord Krishna, you can present a ‘bhog of ghee’ and enhance the offering by including red-coloured fruits, flowers, and cloth. If you wish to boost your professional reputation and secure a promotion, offering a bhog infused with mishri is recommended.

VIRGO: AUGUST 23-SEPTEMBER 22

For Virgos, it’s considered auspicious to offer mawa to Lord Krishna on this day. You can also offer Peda to Bal Gopal. This will bring optimism and positivity into your lives.

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 23

For Libras, offering pure ghee to Lord Krishna on this special day is considered auspicious. It is believed if you are dealing with a chronic illness, this act will not only aid in recovery from the disease but also fill your life with happiness.

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 21

For Scorpios, offering milk to the Lord on this auspicious day is recommended. This will bring blessings of the Lord Krishna and will help you to get rid of all your problems.

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21

People who fall under the zodiac sign Sagittarius can offer fruits and panchamrit as bhog. You can also present yellow sweets and Bhog to Lord Krishna. Decorating Lord Krishna’s idols with sandalwood paste is another way to honour the Lord on this occasion.

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19

You can offer a bhog of sweet betel leaves if you are looking to change your luck in your favour. This gesture is believed to bring about positive changes in your life.

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

For Aquarius individuals, if you seek the blessings of Lord Krishna and wish to attract good fortune, you should offer him dry fruits and any kind of red sweets as a gesture of devotion.

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20

Pisces individuals can offer Lord Krishna ghee infused with mishri. This offering is believed to facilitate the removal of legal hurdles from their ventures and will bring prosperity to their lives.