Janmashtami 2023: Date, Auspicious Puja Timings And Significance

The festival of Shri Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. His devotees wait for the arrival of Janmashtami throughout the year. A fast is observed on this day and Shri Krishna Janmotsav is celebrated at night.

A Kashi astrologer Chakrapani Bhatt said that Laddu Gopal ji (Lord Krishna) was born at night, and it was Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi. The Janmashtami festival this year will be celebrated in two auspicious yoga. The next day, Dahi Handi will be celebrated. Let’s take a look at the date, puja timings and significance of Janmashtami.

Janmashtami 2023

This year, Janmashtami will be celebrated on September 6, Wednesday. According to the Hindu calendar, the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month will start on September 6 at 3.37 pm and will end at 4.14 am on September 7, Thursday.

Timings of Rohini Nakshatra on Janmashtami 2023

This year, Rohini Nakshatra for Janmashtami starts at 09.20 am on September 6 and ends at 10.25 am on September 7. Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi are on the night of Krishna Janmotsav on September 6.

Janmashtami 2023 Puja Muhurta

The auspicious time to worship Shri Krishna starts at 11:57 pm on September 6. The birth and the time to worship Lord Krishna will be till 12.42 midnight.

Janmashtami 2023 in 2 auspicious yoga

Ravi Yoga and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga are on the day of Janmashtami. The Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga on Janmashtami throughout the day is going to fulfil all the wishes of the devotees. The auspicious work you do in this yoga will prove to be successful. Ravi Yoga will start at 6:01 am and continue until 9:20 am. Worshipping the Sun God in this yoga is considered very fruitful.

Janmashtami fasting time 2023

Janmashtami fast is observed after the birth anniversary of Shri Krishna. This time, you can do Janmashtami’s Paran after 12:42 at night. If Janmashtami is celebrated at your place after sunrise the next day, then you can celebrate it at 6:02 am on September 7.

Dahi Handi 2023

The festival of Dahi Handi is celebrated on the next morning of Janmashtami. This year, the Dahi Handi festival will be celebrated on September 7.

Importance of Shri Krishna Janmashtami

Fasting and worshipping on the day of Janmashtami give the blessings of Lord Krishna. People who don’t have children or are planning to can keep fast on this day and worship Lord Krishna to fulfil their wishes.