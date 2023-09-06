Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Fasting, Puja Vidhi, Mantras, Dos and Don'ts

Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This auspicious festival falls on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. In 2023, Janmashtami is observed on September 6. This year both Ashtami Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra will be together. Ashtami Tithi will start on September 6 at 03:37 pm and will end on September 7 at 4:14 pm.

The Rohini Nakshatra is scheduled to commence at 9:20 AM on September 6 and conclude at 10:25 AM on September 7. Consequently, there will be a convergence of both Ashtami and Rohini Nakshatra at midnight on September 6. Therefore, Krishna Janmashtami will be observed on September 6, as Lord Krishna was born under the Rohini Nakshatra. The Dahi Handi festivities are slated for September 7.

JANMASHTAMI 2023 PUJA MUHURAT

Ashtami Tithi: 03:37 pm on September 6 till 4:14 pm on September 7.

Rohini Nakshatra: 9.20 am on September 6 till 10.25 am on September 7.

Both Ashtami and Rohini Nakshatra at 12 o’clock in the night of September 6.

Nishita Puja: 11:57 PM to 12:42 AM on September 7.

Parana Time: 4:14 PM on September 7.

KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI FASTING

When to Keep Janmashtami Fast 2023?

Janmashtami fasting is a significant aspect of this festival, and devotees often keep a strict fast from sunrise to midnight, the time believed to be the birth moment of Lord Krishna. The fast typically extends for 24 hours and concludes with the midnight celebration of Lord Krishna’s birth.

KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI FAST RITUALS

Fasting during Janmashtami involves abstaining from all grains, pulses, and cereals. Devotees can consume milk and milk-based products, fruits, and nuts. The fast should ideally begin at sunrise and conclude after the midnight celebrations. Many devotees break their fast by consuming prasadam (food offerings) that have been offered to Lord Krishna. Some people also observe a stricter fast, which prohibits them from eating or drinking anything at all. This type of fast is called a “nirjala vrat".

KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI PUJA VIDHI

The Janmashtami pooja is performed with great devotion and involves various rituals. Devotees clean and decorate their homes and temples, and an idol or image of Lord Krishna is adorned with new clothes and jewelry. The main rituals include:

Abhishek

The idol of Lord Krishna is bathed with milk, curd, ghee, honey, and water, symbolizing the divine blessings. Dahi Handi

This ritual reenacts the playful nature of young Lord Krishna. A clay pot filled with curd, butter, and other treats is hung at a height, and enthusiastic groups of people, known as “Govindas," form human pyramids to break the pot. Midnight Aarti

The most significant part of the celebration occurs at midnight when Lord Krishna is believed to have been born. Devotees gather to sing bhajans, perform aarti, and celebrate with great joy and devotion.

KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI MANTRAS

There are many different mantras that can be chanted on Janmashtami. Some of the most popular mantras include:

Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya: mantra is a prayer to Krishna as the Supreme Being. Govindam Hare KrishnamThis mantra is a chant of Krishna’s names. Hare Krishna Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna Hare HareThis mantra is a more intense chant of Krishna’s names.

Dos And Donts Of Janmashtami 2023

Dos:

Observe a fast from sunrise to midnight if possible, or according to your personal ability and tradition. Engage in devotional activities such as reading the Bhagavad Gita, singing bhajans, and visiting temples. Offer food and sweets to Lord Krishna and distribute them as prasadam to others. Participate in the joyous celebrations, including cultural programs and processions.

Don’ts: