Janmashtami 2023: How to Worship Lord Krishna According to Your Zodiac Sign

JANMASHTAMI 2023: Lord Krishna is known to offer blessings to his devotees when pleased. The festival of Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna, will be celebrated on September 6-7 this year. It is said to be one of the most auspicious days of the year to get Lord Krishna’s blessings. Here is how you should worship according to your zodiac.
- Aries
On the occasion of Janmashtami, the people born under this zodiac sign should bathe Radha and Krishna in water and offer them milk products along with pomegranate to achieve success in all areas of life. You can also offer red coloured clothes for a successful marital life.
- Taurus
To attain abundance and prosperity in life, you should bathe Radha and Krishna in a mixture of water, milk, honey, and curd sugar. You can also decorate Bal Gopal with silver items.
- Gemini
Ruled by Lord Buddha, one should bathe Radha and Krishna with milk and offer dry fruits with bananas for a fulfilling life and to gain respect in your circle. You can also adorn Lord Krishna with leheriya-printed clothes.
- Cancer
To attain peace and prosperity, you can bathe the deities in Saffron. You can offer coconut sweets to the Lord. Worshippers should adorn the deity with white-coloured clothes. Doing these rituals can make the person blessed with abundance in life.
- Leo
People born under this zodiac should bathe Lord Krishna with Ganga Jal mixed with honey. For abundance and prosperity in life, one can also offer jaggery. One can also put an Ashwagandha Tika on Lord Krishna.
- Virgo
One should bathe Radha and Krishna with ghee and milk. An offering of dry fruits, elaichi, and cloves along with Tulsi leaves can bring peace and happiness to the worshippers.
- Libra
Librans should bathe Radha and Krishna with milk and honey and offer sweets made of milk and bananas for immense prosperity in life. You can also dress Lord Krishna in a green dress and apply sandalwood paste for make-up.
- Scorpio
People born under these zodiacs should bathe Lord Krishna with milk, honey, curd, sugar and water. One can also offer jaggery and coconut.
- Sagittarius
People born under this Jupiter-ruled sign should bathe Radha and Krishna with milk and honey and also offer bananas and guavas to the Lord. One should decorate Lord Krishna in yellow clothes.
- Capricorn
People born under Capricorn should bathe Radha and Krishna with Gangaajal. Offering sweet Paan to Lord Krishna will bring you immense prosperity and success in all areas of life.
- Aquarius
People born under the Saturn-ruled sign should bathe Radha and Krishna with honey, curd, milk, sugar, and water. One can offer red-coloured sweets made of milk with cashew nuts.
- Pisces
People born under this sign should offer honey, milk, curd, ghee, and sugar to Lord Krishna. Pisceans can also worship Lord Krishna by adorning the deity in yellow-coloured clothes.