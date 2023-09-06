Janmashtami 2023: How To Worship Lord Krishna As Per Your Zodiac Sign

Janmashtami is a festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. On this special day, many people flock to temples and fast throughout the day to express their devotion and seek blessings from the lord. Janmashtami holds great significance among Hindus.

This year, Janmashtami will be celebrated from September 6-7. In Vedic astrology, it is considered quite auspicious to worship and adorn Lord Krishna with jewellery and new clothes. Many people have their own specific way of performing the rituals. But as per Vedic astrology worshipping Lord Krishna according to one’s zodiac sign brings a lot of prosperity and success in one’s life. So, let’s look at the rituals of Janmashtami according to the zodiac signs:

Aries: On the special occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, a person with an Aries zodiac sign should decorate Lord Krishna with red clothes. It is believed that this brings prosperity and success to people with an Aries sign.

Taurus: According to astrologers, people with the Taurus zodiac should wear silver or white clothes on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Gemini: Geminis are advised to decorate Lord Krishna with blue clothes. This brings prosperity and success into their lives, as per Vedic astrology.

Cancer: Cancerians are advised to offer white-coloured clothes to Lord Krishna on Janmashtami.

Leo: According to astrologers, Leos are advised to wear pink-coloured clothes on Janmashtami in order to achieve success in life.

Virgo: The green colour should be used by devotees with the Virgo zodiac sign to worship Lord Krishna on Janmashtami.

Libra: The zodiac sign of Libra should decorate Lord Krishna with bright white clothes on the day of Janmashtami.

Scorpio: People with a Scorpio zodiac sign are advised to use white clothes to decorate Lord Krishna’s idol.

Sagittarius: Sagittarius house people are advised to use yellow to decorate Lord Krishna on Janmashtami.

Capricorn: People with Capricorn as their zodiac sign are advised to wear red, yellow, or dark-coloured clothes on Janmashtami.

Aquarius: Aquarians are advised to decorate Lord Krishna and his temple with blue or bow-coloured clothes on Janmashtami.

Pisces: Pisceans should decorate the temple and Lord Krishna with copper-coloured clothes for luck and prosperity.