Janmashtami 2023: Know Aarti Timings, Rituals At Vrindavan's Banke Bihari Temple
1-MIN READ

Janmashtami 2023: Know Aarti Timings, Rituals At Vrindavan's Banke Bihari Temple

Curated By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: September 05, 2023, 18:40 IST

Delhi, India

This year, Janmashtami will be celebrated on September 6 and 7.

Mahaabhishek will be held at midnight 12:00 am marking the birth of Lord Krishna. During this ritual, the darshan for devotees will be closed.

Janmashtami is celebrated with great enthusiasm every year across the world. The festival of Krishna Janmashtami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. The festival is observed on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad. The festival is known by different names like Gokulashtami, Shrikrishna Jayanti, Krishnashtami and Krishna Janmashtami. This year the festival will be observed on September 6 and 7. On this auspicious day, people observe fast and sit for prayers. It is believed that Lord Krishna was the eighth manifestation of Lord Vishnu.

On this day, Vrindavan, which is also the birthplace of Lord Krishna, is decorated with lights and flowers and is flocked by thousands of devotees on a special day. During the celebrations, Vrindavan’s Shri Banke Bihari Temple remains the centre of attention. It is said that Mangala Aarti is performed at the temple on the occasion of Janmashtami. Apart from this, there are various other rituals which are performed on the day of Janmashtami. Here are the scheduled rituals to be performed at Banke Bihari Temple for the Janmashtami on September 7.

Darshan for devotees on Krishan Janmashtami will start at 07:45 AM. After darshan, the first Shrinagar Aarti of Lord Krishna will be performed at the temple at 07:55 AM. It will be followed by Rajbhog Aarti at 11:55 AM. The Darshan will be closed for the devotees after 12 PM.

The Darshan for devotees will reopen in the evening from 05:30 PM to 09:30 PM. Shyam Bhog Aarti will be performed at 09:25 PM.

Mahaabhishek will be held at midnight 12:00 am marking the birth of Lord Krishna. During this ritual, the darshan for devotees will be closed. The darshan will be opened again for the devotees at 1:45 AM. Mangala Aarti will begin at 1:55 am and the devotees can seek blessing from Lord Krishna till 5:30 AM. Following this, the temple will return to its usual routine from 7:45 AM.

first published:September 05, 2023, 18:40 IST
last updated:September 05, 2023, 18:40 IST