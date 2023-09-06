Janmashtami 2023: Know Muhurta, Mantra, Rituals And Puja Vidhi

Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most auspicious festivals for Hindus across the globe. This year, this festival is being celebrated on September 6-7. It is believed that Lord Krishna was born on Ashtami of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month, and therefore, this day holds immense significance for the devotees of Lord Krishna.

According to reports, this year, Krishna Janmashtami is a bit unique due to the special alignment of planets and constellations. An auspicious yoga will form after 30 years on Janmashtami, according to the panchang. So today, let us know from Tirupati’s astrologer, Dr Krishna Kumar Bhargava, about Janmashtami Puja Muhurta, Mantra, Vrat and Puja Vidhi.

Janmashtami ‘Jayanti Yoga’ Benefits

1. According to astrologer, Dr Bhargava, the person who will worship Lord Shri Krishna by keeping fast on Janmashtami during Jayanti Yoga will help them to wash away their sins.

2. By keeping fast on Janmashtami of Jayanti Yoga, it is believed that the person will receive wealth and glory in their life.

Janmashtami 2023 Date and Puja Time

1. Start of Bhadrapada Krishna Ashtami Tithi: Wednesday, 03:37 PM

2. End of Bhadrapada Krishna Ashtami Tithi: Thursday, till 04:14 PM

3. Janmashtami Puja Muhurat: 11:57 PM to 12:42 AM

4. Rohin Nakshatra: Wednesday, 09:20 AM to Thursday, 10:25 PM

Auspicious Yoga of Janmashtami 2023:

1. Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga: Whole day

2. Ravi Yoga: 06:01 AM to 09:20 PM

Janmashtami Fast and Worship Method:

1. After taking a bath this morning, begin your Janmashtami fast and worship Lord Krishna.

2. In the morning, while chanting Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya, Om Krishnaya Vasudevaya Govindaya Namo Namah, establish a kalash by spreading a yellow cloth under it.

3. While praying, one needs to sit facing the east side and place sandalwood, flowers, basil leaves, raksha sutra, seasonal fruits, butter, sugar candy, khoya prasad, etc. on the worship plate.

4. Then one needs to light a ghee lamp on the right side of the kalash. After that, worship Lord Krishna.

5. At 8 PM in the night, one needs to cut a cucumber and place the idol of Lord Krishna in it.

7. Lord Krishna was born at midnight, so worship him during that time. Offer him food and light up 11 lamps. After that, pray to the Lord and later distribute the prasad on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Paran of Janmashtami Fast

According to the scriptures, Paran should be done only after the end of Ashtami Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra. So, the fast should be broken after 4:14 PM on Thursday. The Janmashtami fast needs to be celebrated by eating curry and rice.