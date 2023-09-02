Janmashtami 2023: Rare Astrological Occurrence This Year After Three Decades

Janmashtami is celebrated with a lot of pomp and fairness in most parts of the country and is the biggest festival for Lord Krishna devotees. This year, Janmashtami will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 6. Lord Krishna was born on Ashtami of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month.

On Janmashtami this year, for the first time in thirty years, there is also a unique alignment of the planets and constellations. The Hindu calendar considers this alignment of the planets and stars to be fortunate for the devotion and birth of Lord Krishna, and it is thought to bring about the desired outcomes for the followers. Let us hear from Bhopal resident astrologer and Vastu consultant Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma about these rare occurrences.

According to Pandit Sharma, the beginning of Krishna Janmashtami 2023 is scheduled for Wednesday, September 6, at 7:57 PM, on Ashtami Tithi. The Rohini Nakshatra will begin on this day at 2:40 in the afternoon. Hence, everyone would observe the “Jayanti" form of yoga to commemorate Krishna Janmashtami at midnight due to the alignment of Ashtami Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra.

According to the Hindu Panchang, Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga is also forming due to the sequence of Rohini Nakshatra in the middle of the night on the Ashtami day of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month. Rohini is the wife of Moon who will be in the exalted sign of Taurus on this day. This yoga will have unique effects on worship in such a circumstance. Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga allows for extra worship during this time.

Hindu texts claim that on this day, Lord Krishna entered the earth as the eighth manifestation of Lord Vishnu, the destroyer of evil. The Bhagavad Gita and the Bhagwata Purana, two works of ancient Hindu literature, give a precise account of the birth of Lord Krishna and how his maternal uncle, King Kansa, plotted to have him killed.

Since Lord Krishna’s birth, Janmashtami has been observed on the eighth day of the month of Bhadrapada, known as Krishnapaksha. Lord Krishna was taken to Vrindavan by his father Vasudev in a basket as the river Yamuna raged around them. Yashoda and Nanda adopted Krishna there and raised him. Janmashtami thus celebrates the triumph of good over evil.