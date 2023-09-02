Janmashtami 2023: Things Devotees Should Know About Offerings Prasad And Puja Rituals

Janmashtami, one of the widely celebrated Hindu festivals in India, marks the birthday of Lord Krishna. This year, Janmashtami falls on September 6, and preparations are already in full swing for this auspicious occasion.

The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad, as per the Hindu calendar.

Astrologer Pandit Nandkishor Mudgal from Deoghar, Jharkhand, has shared some insights on rituals and prasad that devotees can make to seek Lord Krishna’s blessings.

Offering bhog or prasad (offerings) to Lord Krishna is an important part of Janmashtami rituals. Pandit Nandkishor suggests offering butter and atta panjiri ladoo to Lord Krishna. If devotees can’t prepare the ladoos, they can also offer buttermilk with tulsi leaves. Panchamrit, a sacred concoction of milk, curd, ghee, honey and sugar, should also be included in the bhog offered to Laddu Gopal.

Puja Rituals

To worship Lord Krishna, Pandit Nandkishor recommends the following puja rituals:

1. Place the idol of Lord Krishna in a vessel and perform a ceremonial bath with water and milk.

2. Include curd, honey, Panchmeva (a mixture of five dry fruits), and Sugandha Gangajal Water in the bathing process.

3. Place the adorned idol in a cradle.

4. Offer aarti to the Lord, marking a symbolic act of devotion.

5. Present fruits, sweets, coriander, flour, rice, and panjiri as offerings.

Shodashopachara Puja, a ritual comprising 16 mantras with Lord Krishna’s remembrance in the 16th mantra, is also organized in temples to celebrate this auspicious day.

Janmashtami Date and Timing

Krishna Janmashtami typically falls on the Ashtami Tithi in the Krishna Paksha during the Bhadrapada month. According to the Shrimad Bhagwat Puran, Lord Krishna was born on Ashtami Tithi, in the Rohini Nakshatra, Taurus zodiac sign, and on a Wednesday.

This year, Ashtami Tithi begins at 07:58 PM on September 6 and ends on September 7 at 07:52 PM. While Janmashtami is observed on September 6, the Dahi Handi celebrations will take place on September 7.