Janmashtami 2023: Tips to Dress Your Child as Lord Krishna or Radha for Gokulashtami!

Janmashtami is one of the most auspicious festivals in Hindu tradition and marks the birth of Lord Krishna. Also referred to as Krishna Janmashtami, Saatam Aatham, Gokulashtami, Ashtami Rohini, Srikrishna Jayanti and Sree Jayanti, it is celebrated on the right day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the month of Bhadrapad (August-September). This year it will be celebrated on September 6.

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, parents dress up their kids as Lord Krishna and Radha to celebrate the festival. In Indian mythology, the child figure of Lord Krishna known as Gopal or Kanha is known as one of the iconic figures. Here are the tips on how can you dress up your child as Lord Krishna and Radha:

Tips to dress your child as Lord Krishna

Off-white coloured dhoti / Get Dhoti and Kurta in yellow colour

You can make your child wear an off-white dhoti and tie a red dupatta on the waist. You can also make your child wear a yellow coloured dhoti and kurta. The kurta is generally in angrakha style. If you are dressing up a baby, then ensure that he or she wears a cotton costume so that they feel comfortable. Accessories for Krishna costume

You can buy a mukut/crown and add a morpankh or peacock feather to the crown to complete the look. Lord Krishna attire is complete without a crown as Lord Krishna was born as a prince to Queen Devaki and King Vasudev Flute/ Bansuri

A Krishna costume is incomplete without a flute or bansuri. You can get a flute decorated with embellishments and other decorative items. You can also make one by buying a plain flute and decorating it using gota or golden ribbons or embellishments on it. Jewellery for Krishna Costume

To make Lord Krishna look more authentic and attractive, you can make your child wear pearl necklaces, silver anklets, bangle sand armbands, etc.

Tips to dress children as Radha