Janmashtami 2023: Worship Lord Krishna According to Your Zodiac Sign for Success

JANMASHTAMI 2023: Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Gokul Janmashtami, celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. It is celebrated on the eighth day of the dark fortnight (Ashtami) in the month of Bhadrapada (August–September) in the Hindu calendar. This year, it will be celebrated on September 6.
Many devotees fast on the auspicious occasion. They also visit Lord Krishna temples and offer prayers and pujas to Lord Krishna. It is celebrated across the country, but the celebrations in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh (particularly in Mathura and Vrindavan) are notably magnificent. It is believed that observing the fast of Janmashtami in these yogas and worshipping Lord Krishna on the day will help worshipers rid of all the difficulties. Here’s how you can worship Lord Krishna according to your zodiac signs.
- Aries
Aries natives are passionate and energetic, so they should worship Lord Krishna in a dynamic and lively way. They can sing bhajans, dance, or play instruments to express their devotion. They should also offer Lord Krishna red flowers, fruits, and sweets.
- Taurus
Taurus natives are stable and grounded, so they should worship Lord Krishna in a peaceful and serene way. They can chant mantras, meditate, or simply sit in silence to connect with him. They should offer Lord Krishna yellow flowers, fruits, and sweets.
- Gemini
Gemini natives are curious and communicative, so they should worship Lord Krishna in a way that allows them to learn and grow. They can read about his life and teachings, or they can discuss their faith with others. They should offer Lord Krishna green flowers, fruits, and sweets.
- Cancer
Cancer natives are emotional and intuitive, so they should worship Lord Krishna in a way that allows them to express their feelings. They can sing bhajans, write poetry, or create art to express their devotion. They should offer Lord Krishna white flowers, fruits, and sweets.
- Leo
Leo natives are proud and confident, so they should worship Lord Krishna in a way that allows them to shine. They can perform pujas, make offerings, or wear clothes that represent their faith. They should offer Lord Krishna pink flowers, fruits, and sweets.
- Virgo
Virgo natives are practical and analytical, so they should worship Lord Krishna in a way that makes sense to them. They can study his scriptures, or they can focus on their spiritual practice. They should offer Lord Krishna ghee, milk, and dry fruits.
- Libra
Libra natives are balanced and harmonious, so they should worship Lord Krishna in a way that brings peace and tranquility. They can pray, meditate, or simply spend time in nature to connect with him. They should offer Lord Krishna saffron flowers, fruits, and sweets.
- Scorpio
Scorpio natives are passionate and intense, so they should worship Lord Krishna in a way that allows them to express their deepest emotions. They can chant mantras, pray, or engage in spiritual practices that help them to connect with their inner selves. They should offer Lord Krishna red flowers, fruits, and sweets.
- Sagittarius
Sagittarius natives are adventurous and free-spirited, so they should worship Lord Krishna in a way that allows them to explore their spirituality. They can travel to holy places, meet with spiritual teachers, or simply follow their intuition. They should offer Lord Krishna orange flowers, fruits, and sweets.
- Capricorn
Capricorn natives are ambitious and disciplined, so they should worship Lord Krishna in a way that helps them to achieve their goals. They can set aside time for spiritual practice, or they can make offerings to Lord Krishna in order to gain his blessings. They should offer Lord Krishna white flowers, fruits, and sweets.
- Aquarius
Aquarius natives are independent and original, so they should worship Lord Krishna in a way that reflects their unique personality. They can create their own rituals, or they can find a spiritual path that resonates with them. They should offer Lord Krishna blue flowers, fruits, and sweets.
- Pisces
Pisces natives are compassionate and intuitive, so they should worship Lord Krishna in a way that allows them to connect with their inner selves. They can pray, meditate, or simply spend time in nature to connect with him. They should offer Lord Krishna blue or pink flowers, fruits, and sweets.