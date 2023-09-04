Janmashtami 2023: Worship Lord Krishna According to Your Zodiac Sign for Success

JANMASHTAMI 2023: Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Gokul Janmashtami, celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. It is celebrated on the eighth day of the dark fortnight (Ashtami) in the month of Bhadrapada (August–September) in the Hindu calendar. This year, it will be celebrated on September 6.

Many devotees fast on the auspicious occasion. They also visit Lord Krishna temples and offer prayers and pujas to Lord Krishna. It is celebrated across the country, but the celebrations in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh (particularly in Mathura and Vrindavan) are notably magnificent. It is believed that observing the fast of Janmashtami in these yogas and worshipping Lord Krishna on the day will help worshipers rid of all the difficulties. Here’s how you can worship Lord Krishna according to your zodiac signs.

