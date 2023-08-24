Janmashtami To Hartalika Teej, Auspicious Festivals In The Month Of September

We are a few days away from the month of September. According to the Hindu calendar, it is the sixth month, referred to as Bhadrapada. This month is considered one of the auspicious months of the year. It includes several religious festivals and auspicious days for fasting like Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Vishwakarma Puja, and Hartalika Teej. As per Hindu mythology, this month is considered to bring discipline and restraint into worshippers’ lives. It is believed to be the perfect month for fasting and devotion to spirituality. Let’s take a look at the holy festivals in September.

September 1, Friday: Bhadrapada month begins

September 2, Saturday: Kajri Teej

September 3, Sunday: Bahula Ganesh Chaturthi, Bhadrapada Sankashti Chaturthi

September 6, Wednesday: Sri Krishna Janmashtami, Monthly Kalashtami Vrat

September 7, Thursday: Dahi Handi

September 10, Sunday: Aja Ekadashi Vrat

September 12, Tuesday: Bhaum Pradosh Vrat

September 13, Wednesday: Monthly Shivratri

September 14, Thursday: Bhadrapada Amavasya

September 17, Sunday: Kanya Sankranti, Vishwakarma Puja

September 18, Monday: Hartalika Teej

September 19, Tuesday: Ganesh Chaturthi begins

September 20, Wednesday: Rishi Panchami

September 22, Friday: Mahalakshmi Vrat begins

September 23, Saturday: Radhashtami

September 25, Monday: Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat

September 26, Tuesday: Vaishnava Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat, Vamana Jayanti

September 27, Wednesday: Budh Pradosh Vrat

September 28, Thursday: Anant Chaturdashi, Ganesh Visarjan

September 29, Friday: Bhadrapad Purnima, Pitrapaksha starts, Purnima Shraddha, Pra Tipada Shraddha

September 30, Saturday: Dwitiya Shraddha

Among all these festivals, Janmashtami is considered one of the most important in India. This year, it will be celebrated on September 6, and the auspicious time is from 11:57 p.m. to 12:42 a.m. It is the celebration of the birth of Lord Krishna on the eighth day of the month. It is believed that Lord Krishna is the eighth child of his mother, Devaki. The occasion usually takes place at midnight. It is celebrated in Mathura and Vrindavan with great fervour. The devotees prepare a gala celebration, bathe Lord Krishna, and dress him in new clothes. On this day, pots containing milk are hung at a height, and people form a pyramid to reach the pot and break it. Devotees are seen celebrating it by singing and dancing.