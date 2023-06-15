Jennifer Aniston Discusses the Ageist Comment, Says “It Drives Me Bananas”; Tips to Rub off Ageist Remarks

The 54-year-old actress immediately became a fan favourite and generational icon thanks to her breakout role as Rachel Green on the 1994–2004 television comedy Friends. But over the years, the Hollywood actress has dealt with a range of criticism and statements about both her personal and professional lives. When speaking about the attention she receives as a global celebrity, Aniston acknowledged there is one compliment in particular that irritates her.

Actress Jennifer Aniston recently confessed that she had grown tired of one particular backhanded praise. The 54-year-old actor stated that she detests the statement “You look great for your age" in an interview with British Vogue.

The Friends actress said, “It drives me bananas, I can’t stand it."

The actor suggested altering it to, “You look great period. The practise of having markers like, “Well, you’re at that stage, so for your age…I don’t even understand what it means" is a social habit. She is “better shape than I was in my 20s," the actor continued. The Emmy-winning actor continued, “I feel better in mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100 per cent better."

Studies have shown that when you allow ageist thoughts to enter your mind, your body reacts subconsciously. Even if you’ve never had trouble with those activities before, your body will react by walking more slowly when you hear the phrase “old," and your mind may reconsider things like hiking or skiing that are frequently associated with younger people.

What are some ways to try to prevent the subconscious internalization of negative remarks?