Jewellery Stacking Emerges as a Must-Have Trend And Is Here To Stay

Jewellery stacking is a popular trend that involves layering multiple pieces of jewellery to create a stylish look. From delicate necklaces to dainty rings and bracelets, the possibilities are endless. This trend allows individuals to mix and match different metals, textures, and styles to showcase their unique personality and create a fashion statement. Stacking jewellery has been around for some time now and it’s here to stay. The trend continues to captivate fashion enthusiasts from Parallel Williams to Rihanna and renowned brands like Gucci and Chanel. “Season after season, we witness the artistry of effortlessly mixing metals, gems, pearls, and shapes to create a cool and innovative look. One of the key hacks about stacking is discovering the metal color that complements your skin tone. Cool tones look good with silver and white gold, while warm skin tones go well with gold and rose gold. Pearls and diamonds, on the other hand, exude timeless elegance on all skin tones,” says Umashan Naidoo, Head of Customer & Beauty, MISBU, Trent.

Shyamala Ramanan, Business Head, Mia by Tanishq, says, “We believe that jewellery serves as a powerful form of self-expression, and our designs embody this philosophy. We are thrilled with the growing popularity of the stacking trend, as it empowers individuals to curate unique and personalized looks that reflect their personal style.”

Naidoo’s personal favourite way of wearing jewellery is laying many thin chains of varying lengths with a single pearl choker. “When it comes to the wrist, bracelets offer endless possibilities for experimentation, allowing you to embrace edginess, femininity, or timeless class. Enhancing your wrist with a wristwatch alongside multiple bracelets in complementary tones creates an effortlessly chic final touch to any ensemble,” opines Naidoo.

Whether it’s combining gold and silver, adding charms and pendants, or stacking rings on multiple fingers, jewellery stacking offers a creative and versatile way to adorn oneself. The result is a stunning and eye-catching display of individuality and personal style that continues to captivate fashion enthusiasts around the world.

Mia offers a diverse range of lightweight, affordable, and trendy pieces, from versatile fine chains that accommodate multiple pendants to stylish finger rings, we have something for everyone. “Our collection also features captivating bracelets and bangles, including zodiacs, birthstones, an assortment of cuffs, orange peel, climbers, and uniquely shaped designs that are perfect for experimenting with stacking and spark conversations. Do check the collections at our stores or online and indulge in the ultimate experience of personalisation that spells Mia (mine in Italian),” adds Ramanan.

As we dive into the trends of 2023, key themes emerge, including the captivating evil-eye designs, reminiscent of Greek summer fashion, colorful acrylics and beads inspired by the vibrant ’70s and ’80s, and, of course, the everlasting allure of pearls. Mixing silver and rose gold, or gold with pearls and gems, have also gained popularity recently.