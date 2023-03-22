HAPPY CHETI CHAND IMAGES, WISHES QUOTES, FOR JHULELAL JAYANTI: Cheti Chand is celebrated as Jhulelal Jayanti or birth anniversary by the Sindhi community. This also marks the beginning of the Sindhi New Year. Cheti Chand does not have a fixed date and the day may differ depending on the local calendars and moon sighting. According to the Hindu calendar, it is primarily observed on the second day of Chaitra Shukla Paksha. This year Cheti Chand will be observed on March 22.

Cheti Chand 2023: Sindhi New Year Wishes, Greetings

1. “Sending my warm wishes on the special occasion of Cheti Chand to you and wishing you a very successful and blessed year ahead.”

2. “Wishing you a very warm and Happy Cheti Chand full of celebrations and happiness and some lovely memories with your dear ones.”

3. “May the glory of Jhulelal bring along peace, harmony, and lots of smiles in your life. Wishing you a blessed Cheti Chand.”

4. “The occasion of Cheti Chand reminds us to forget the bad things in the past and embrace the goodness of another new year for a bright and happy year.”

5. “May Jhulelal is always there to guide you, to take care of you, and to bless you with happiness and success in everything you do.”

6. “On this auspicious occasion, I wish that Jhulelal is always there in your life guiding you towards your goals and imparting your strength to achieve them.”

7. “Cheti Chand is the occasion for celebrations and feasts! Wish you happiness, harmony and blessings of Jhulelal.”

8. “May Lord Jhulelal bless you with his choicest blessings. Happy Jhulelal Jayanti and Cheti Chand, my dear friend."

9. “May Lord Jhulelal keep guiding you towards your goals and bless you with success in everything you do. Wishing you a Happy Cheti Chand and Jhulelal Jayanti."

10. " I wish that each day of your life is a blessing from Lord Jhulelal and you make the most of every opportunity. Happy Cheti Chand and Jhulelal Jayanti."

11. “Start this new year with positive thoughts and happy hearts. Best wishes on Cheti Chand to you. Have a wonderful and prosperous year!!!”

12. “I wish there are more opportunities than threats, more smiles than sadness as we step into a new year. Best wishes on Cheti Chand.”

